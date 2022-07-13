ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patrick Peterson is already a first-ballot Hall of Famer

By Timothy Lindsey
 2 days ago
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson will end up in Canton. Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

It would be a massive disappointment if the Minnesota Vikings did not finish with a top-10 pass defense in 2022. They have a franchise legend in safety Harrison Smith (six Pro Bowl appearances) playing the role of center-fielder for them. But, they also have an undisputed, first-ballot Hall of Famer playing at cornerback for them. His name is Patrick Peterson. Anyone who says that the former LSU Tiger is not going to Canton when his career is over is kidding themselves.

The 32-year-old's career portfolio, so far, speaks for itself. Peterson has been selected to the Pro Bowl eight times in his 11-year career. He is a three-time First-Team All-Pro selection. He is also a member of the NFL's 2010 All-Decade Team. He has started in all 167 of his career games and missed only 10 total contests. That is the definition of stability and durability. The Louisiana native has recorded at least one interception in every single season too. He has also racked up at least five passes defensed in each of his 11 seasons. The former All-American is arguably the greatest defensive player in the history of the Arizona Cardinals. He has four career punt-return touchdowns to his name. It is fair to say that Peterson is arguably the best cornerback of the last decade in the NFL.

Peterson could retire right now and would have a very strong case for being an easy, first-ballot Hall of Famer. He has been that elite throughout his career. The Minnesota Vikings should utilize his strengths in year two of his stop with the Vikings. Despite coming off a down year in 2021, Peterson will be playing for a new coach and an even more talented defense in 2022. The future Hall of Famer is a good bet to have a strong, bounce-back season.

