Dinwiddie County, VA

Rabid skunk attempts to attack cat in Dinwiddie near Dabney Mill Road

By Kassidy Hammond
 2 days ago
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A skunk has tested positive for rabies in Dinwiddie County, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The VDH said the skunk attempted an attack on a female cat by charging it in the middle of the day on Saturday, July 9.

The skunk was located neat Dabney Mill Road in North Dinwiddie. The Dinwiddie Health Department and Dinwiddie County Animal Control continue to encourage animal owners to confirm that all pet vaccinations, especially rabies, are current.

“Please notify public health officials or animal control immediately if you live near Dabney Mill Road and think that you or your pet(s) had contact with the infected skunk. The community’s safety is our priority. Make sure your pets are vaccinated, especially against rabies, “said Crater District Health Departments Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH.

The Health Department strongly advises that people take the following steps to prevent families and pets from being exposed to rabies:

  • Vaccinate all cats, dogs and ferrets against rabies and keep them up to date.
  • Avoid contact with wild animals or stray cats and dogs.
  • Do not feed wild animals or stray cats and dogs.
  • Report stray animals to your local animal control agency.
  • Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home.
  • Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.

