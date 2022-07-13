Liberty County to purchase former L-D Chamber building
By Bluebonnet News
bluebonnetnews.com
2 days ago
The former headquarters of the now-defunct Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce will soon be owned by Liberty County. According to County Judge Jay Knight, the County put in the winning bid of $180,000 to purchase the 2,016-square foot building located at 1801 Trinity St., just a stone’s throw from the...
Conroe City Council members stopped Mayor Jody Czajkoski's effort to change the city's enabling charter Thursday that would grow the city council, add single-member districts and change how the city operates.
MAGNOLIA, TX — On Friday July 15, 2022 at about 7:00pm, Officers with the Magnolia Police Department were dispatched to Executive Inn & Suites located at 17707 FM1488 in Magnolia in reference to a welfare check. Montgomery County dispatch received a call from an unknown male who sounded confused, incoherent, and was possibly intoxicated. Dispatch was advised that there was a male on scene armed with a shotgun. At that time, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Precinct 3 Constables, and Troopers from the Department of Public Safety were also dispatched to assist. Units located the individual, a 23 year old Hispanic male, and found that he was in fact armed with what appeared to be a shotgun. A perimeter was established, and nearby roads were shutdown.
Two weeks after major salary increases for elected officials failed to pass, Liberty County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, July 12, signed off on smaller pay increases for all the county’s elected officials and increases in auto allowances for the majority of them. In the next budget cycle, which begins...
On July 13th at 5:21 a.m., Montgomery ESD 1 was dispatched to smell of smoke in the kitchen area at Willis Nursing & Rehabilitation Center located at 3000 N. Danville in Willis. Units arrived on the scene within 6 minutes of being dispatche…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fire-department-response-to-convalescent-nursing-home/
Notice is hereby given that by a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 457th Judicial District Court of Montgomery County, Texas on the 26th day of June, 2022 in favor of April Point South Property Owners Association Inc. recovered a judgment in Cause No. 21-08-11917, in the 457th Judicial District Court of Montgomery County, Texas on the 22nd day of December, 2021, against Steven Adkins, Deceased.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Weeks after Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's indicted staffers tried to boot Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg from their contract steering case, the DA is firing back. In court papers filed Friday morning, Ogg is demanding fines against the defense attorneys who made the claims.
HOUSTON - A Houston family is desperate for answers after they received a nearly $6,000 water bill. "I’m scared," said Maria Lucio. Maria and her family have lived in the same Southeast Houston home for decades. They say they have never received a water bill even close to $6,000.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A new poll shows a tight race for the Harris County Judge position. Incumbent Democrat Lina Hidalgo is taking on Alexandra Mealer for the top county job. Hidalgo rode the blue wave into office in 2018 in what was a tight matchup and edged out...
You may see multiple fire trucks and ambulances both local and distant arriving at Caney Creek High School. The MCHD is doing a mass casualty medical drill at the school. This will last until at least 1pm. FM 2090 in front of the school will be closed at times as units arrive at the scene.
Got a call today from the Houston water dept. that I had a reading of 93,000 gallons (I typically have 2-3,000 per month). To check for leaks in the house. House is fine. Went outside to the meter and the damn thing is filled to the brim and water is leaking in the dirt/grass between the meter and the drainage ditch. City says they're dispatching someone but no ETA and NOT to turn the water off.
Alvin-Manvel Family Clinic on June 6 opened at 23869 W. State Hwy. 6, Ste. D, Alvin. (Courtesy Pexels) Alvin-Manvel Family Clinic on June 6 opened at 23869 W. State Hwy. 6, Ste. D, Alvin. The family health care facility offers primary care services; regular check ups and wellness; sports physicals;...
A lean sturdy young cowboy rides up to his great uncle, Monroe White’s home, in Stowell Texas, and tethers his gray cow pony to the fence. Clad in boots and chaps, he’s no “wanna-be” urban cowboy, this boy is the real deal. Eleven-year-old James “Jamie” Taylor White V is as comfortable in his trappings as he is his own skin, for pure cattleman’s blood runs in this boy’s veins. The crimson thread has been passed down to him from generation to generation and he takes great pride in being the great-great-grandson of the Cattle King of Texas, James Taylor White I.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office has finally ended a 28 year long effort to prevent gaming on the Alabama-Coushatta Reservation between Woodville and Livingston. The AG’s Office has notified the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans that there will be no appeal of a lower court’s ruling in 2021 that the Tribe is legally operating electronic bingo at Naskila Gaming.
Since March of 2020, public school districts in Montgomery County have been feeding students free meals, with no application necessary. Now, the federal government has ended the pandemic-era federal aid that made the meals available for students. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Conroe-ISD-to-end-free-meals-for-all-students-17303766.php.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 7-15-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 07-12-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
RICHMOND, Texas - Hundreds of fish are dying in a Houston-area pond as a devastating drought continues across Texas. Residents in the Lakes of Mission Grove neighborhood in Richmond reached out to FOX 26 with their concerns. Over the last few days, they say hundreds of fish started to die.
A friend of mine was moving to Houston recently and asked for advice on where she should live. Being a writer and researcher, I told her I would look into this and get back to her. So, a day later, I presented my findings to her, and I thought I would share them with you.
In response to the energy warning issue that ERCOT made to residents of Houston, Governor Greg Abbott said there was no big issue. He had conversations with ERCOT directly and they were concerned and gave residents a warning just in case temperatures became too hot this week.
HOUSTON — Law enforcement arrested a woman accused of defrauding banks millions of dollars in Harris County on July 7. Deputies of Harris County Precinct 4 reported Monday the arrest and search warrant of Roekeicha Brisby and her business, Rose Credit Repair. Through Brisby's business, she would present herself in the manner of a financial consultant and advertise the increase in one's credit scores and the removal of credit loans, defrauding banks of over $3 million.
Lina Hidalgo had only a few miles left in her marathon training run one December day in 2018 when a phone call interrupted the music flowing through her headset. A month earlier, Hidalgo had surprised much of Houston’s political class by defeating longtime incumbent Ed Emmett, a moderate Republican, for the position of Harris County Judge—the chief executive of the nation’s third-most-populous county, with 4.8 million residents. The 27-year-old Democrat would take office in January.
Comments / 1