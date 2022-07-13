ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County to purchase former L-D Chamber building

By Bluebonnet News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former headquarters of the now-defunct Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce will soon be owned by Liberty County. According to County Judge Jay Knight, the County put in the winning bid of $180,000 to purchase the 2,016-square foot building located at 1801 Trinity St., just a stone’s throw from the...

mocomotive.com

Multiple Agencies Respond to Armed Subject in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, TX — On Friday July 15, 2022 at about 7:00pm, Officers with the Magnolia Police Department were dispatched to Executive Inn & Suites located at 17707 FM1488 in Magnolia in reference to a welfare check. Montgomery County dispatch received a call from an unknown male who sounded confused, incoherent, and was possibly intoxicated. Dispatch was advised that there was a male on scene armed with a shotgun. At that time, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Precinct 3 Constables, and Troopers from the Department of Public Safety were also dispatched to assist. Units located the individual, a 23 year old Hispanic male, and found that he was in fact armed with what appeared to be a shotgun. A perimeter was established, and nearby roads were shutdown.
MAGNOLIA, TX
mocomotive.com

FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONSE TO CONVALESCENT NURSING HOME

On July 13th at 5:21 a.m., Montgomery ESD 1 was dispatched to smell of smoke in the kitchen area at Willis Nursing & Rehabilitation Center located at 3000 N. Danville in Willis. Units arrived on the scene within 6 minutes of being dispatche…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fire-department-response-to-convalescent-nursing-home/
WILLIS, TX
Montgomery County News

NOTICE OF CONSTABLE’S SALE

Notice is hereby given that by a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 457th Judicial District Court of Montgomery County, Texas on the 26th day of June, 2022 in favor of April Point South Property Owners Association Inc. recovered a judgment in Cause No. 21-08-11917, in the 457th Judicial District Court of Montgomery County, Texas on the 22nd day of December, 2021, against Steven Adkins, Deceased.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston family confused, faces almost $6,000 water bill

HOUSTON - A Houston family is desperate for answers after they received a nearly $6,000 water bill. "I’m scared," said Maria Lucio. Maria and her family have lived in the same Southeast Houston home for decades. They say they have never received a water bill even close to $6,000.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

UH poll shows tight race for Harris County Judge

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A new poll shows a tight race for the Harris County Judge position. Incumbent Democrat Lina Hidalgo is taking on Alexandra Mealer for the top county job. Hidalgo rode the blue wave into office in 2018 in what was a tight matchup and edged out...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MASS CASUALTY DRILL IN GRANGERLAND

You may see multiple fire trucks and ambulances both local and distant arriving at Caney Creek High School. The MCHD is doing a mass casualty medical drill at the school. This will last until at least 1pm. FM 2090 in front of the school will be closed at times as units arrive at the scene.
GRANGERLAND, TX
tigerdroppings.com

Water Leak (93k gallons so far) - Home or City Responsible?

Got a call today from the Houston water dept. that I had a reading of 93,000 gallons (I typically have 2-3,000 per month). To check for leaks in the house. House is fine. Went outside to the meter and the damn thing is filled to the brim and water is leaking in the dirt/grass between the meter and the drainage ditch. City says they're dispatching someone but no ETA and NOT to turn the water off.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Alvin-Manvel Family Clinic now open in Alvin

Alvin-Manvel Family Clinic on June 6 opened at 23869 W. State Hwy. 6, Ste. D, Alvin. (Courtesy Pexels) Alvin-Manvel Family Clinic on June 6 opened at 23869 W. State Hwy. 6, Ste. D, Alvin. The family health care facility offers primary care services; regular check ups and wellness; sports physicals;...
ALVIN, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

The Age: The heart of a rancher

A lean sturdy young cowboy rides up to his great uncle, Monroe White’s home, in Stowell Texas, and tethers his gray cow pony to the fence. Clad in boots and chaps, he’s no “wanna-be” urban cowboy, this boy is the real deal. Eleven-year-old James “Jamie” Taylor White V is as comfortable in his trappings as he is his own skin, for pure cattleman’s blood runs in this boy’s veins. The crimson thread has been passed down to him from generation to generation and he takes great pride in being the great-great-grandson of the Cattle King of Texas, James Taylor White I.
STOWELL, TX
Politics
kjas.com

Texas AG ends decades long effort to shut down Alabama-Coushatta gaming

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office has finally ended a 28 year long effort to prevent gaming on the Alabama-Coushatta Reservation between Woodville and Livingston. The AG’s Office has notified the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans that there will be no appeal of a lower court’s ruling in 2021 that the Tribe is legally operating electronic bingo at Naskila Gaming.
TEXAS STATE
mocomotive.com

Conroe ISD to end free meals for all students after giving away 10 million during the pandemic

Since March of 2020, public school districts in Montgomery County have been feeding students free meals, with no application necessary. Now, the federal government has ended the pandemic-era federal aid that made the meals available for students. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Conroe-ISD-to-end-free-meals-for-all-students-17303766.php.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 7/15/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 7-15-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 07-12-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Hundreds of fish dying in Houston area neighborhood's dry pond

RICHMOND, Texas - Hundreds of fish are dying in a Houston-area pond as a devastating drought continues across Texas. Residents in the Lakes of Mission Grove neighborhood in Richmond reached out to FOX 26 with their concerns. Over the last few days, they say hundreds of fish started to die.
RICHMOND, TX
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott said There is No Power Issue in Texas

In response to the energy warning issue that ERCOT made to residents of Houston, Governor Greg Abbott said there was no big issue. He had conversations with ERCOT directly and they were concerned and gave residents a warning just in case temperatures became too hot this week.
HOUSTON, TX
News Channel 25

'The real Robin Hood': Deputies arrest Texas resident accused of defrauding banks to increase credit scores

HOUSTON — Law enforcement arrested a woman accused of defrauding banks millions of dollars in Harris County on July 7. Deputies of Harris County Precinct 4 reported Monday the arrest and search warrant of Roekeicha Brisby and her business, Rose Credit Repair. Through Brisby's business, she would present herself in the manner of a financial consultant and advertise the increase in one's credit scores and the removal of credit loans, defrauding banks of over $3 million.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Texas Monthly

Democrats Took Control of Texas’s Largest County. Then Party Leaders Went to War With Each Other.

Lina Hidalgo had only a few miles left in her marathon training run one December day in 2018 when a phone call interrupted the music flowing through her headset. A month earlier, Hidalgo had surprised much of Houston’s political class by defeating longtime incumbent Ed Emmett, a moderate Republican, for the position of Harris County Judge—the chief executive of the nation’s third-most-populous county, with 4.8 million residents. The 27-year-old Democrat would take office in January.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

