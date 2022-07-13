Game #90 Doubleheader game #2

We enter draft weekend, and just two days away from the Washington Nationals naming their top pick. When you pick at №5, your team almost controls their own destiny. Almost. Sure, four teams pick ahead of the Nats, and Druw Jones and Jackson Holliday might have been their top choice, but as you saw in 2011, the Nats got their first choice with Anthony Rendon at the №6 pick. Other teams passed on Rendon due to his injury history. That didn’t deter the Nats from selecting him.

