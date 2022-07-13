ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Game #90 Doubleheader game #2

 2 days ago
Well, Tyler Clippard is finally back. Unfortunately it is because Tanner Rainey gas a UCL sprain and was put on the 60-day IL. Clippard had not been in...

Game #92 Corbin needs to be the stopper!

Last nigbt was just another disappointing one-run loss for this team when the Washington Nationals were in position to walk-off. While some do not believe in clutch, the team had the game-tying run on second base when the game ended on a strikeout. Sure, there were chances in othet innings to take a lead. The last time this team had a lead in a game was last Sunday.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Phillies play the Marlins leading series 1-0

Philadelphia Phillies (47-43, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (43-46, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: TBD; Marlins: Max Meyer (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Miami Marlins. Miami has a 43-46 record...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Inside The Mariners

Analysis: Are Mariners Legit Contenders to Land Luis Castillo?

The Mariners should absolutely be talking to the Reds about star pitcher Luis Castillo; and according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden, they have engaged in conversations. Castillo would instantly fulfill the long-established desire by general manager Jerry Dipoto to add "an arm that would pitch closer to the top of [Seattle's] rotation than the bottom."
SEATTLE, WA
Little League baseball coach fired after viral handshake incident

Typically when there is an incident of poor sportsmanship in Little League baseball, it’s coming from one of the kids. That was not the case in an incident at a Houston baseball game for children 9-and-under on Saturday, where Scorpions baseball coach Kenneth Wendt was seen showing some extremely poor sportsmanship during a handshake line after the game.
HOUSTON, TX
Winker homers, Mariners sweep Nats for 10th straight win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jesse Winker hit his second solo homer of the day and the Seattle Mariners won their 10th straight game, edging the Washington Nationals 2-1 on Wednesday night to sweep a doubleheader. The Mariners have 10 consecutive wins for the first time since April 8-17, 2002. Their...
SEATTLE, WA
Eddie Rosario on Braves' bench Friday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup on Friday against left-hander Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals. Adam Duvall will replace Rosario in left field and hit fifth. numberFire’s models project Duvall for 10.7 FanDuel points on Friday, and he has a $2,600 salary. Per our...
ATLANTA, GA
Nats Give Away Commemorative NFT of Ryan Zimmerman’s retirement!

If you haven’t heard, the Washington Nationals gave away commemorative non-fungible tokens (NFTs) during Ryan Zimmerman‘s retirement celebration. Ryan Zimmerman, also known as Mr. National and Mr. Walk-Off, was part of the Nats since their inaugural season in 2005 and played through the 2021 season, all as a Washington Nationals player. Along the way, he earned many outstanding achievements, including the Gold Glove award, the Silver Slugger award and the 2019 World Series Championship ring.
WASHINGTON, DC
Nationals aim to stop slide in matchup with the Braves

Atlanta Braves (55-37, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (30-62, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (9-3, 2.56 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-2, 3.42 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -250, Nationals +206; over/under is 8 1/2...
ATLANTA, GA
Yuli Gurriel idle Friday for Astros

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Cole Irvin and the Oakland Athletics. The Astros appear to be giving Gurriel a maintenance day after he went 2-for-16 in the last four contests. J.J. Matijevic will replace Gurriel on first base and bat seventh on Friday.
HOUSTON, TX
Final draft prep for Sunday!

We enter draft weekend, and just two days away from the Washington Nationals naming their top pick. When you pick at №5, your team almost controls their own destiny. Almost. Sure, four teams pick ahead of the Nats, and Druw Jones and Jackson Holliday might have been their top choice, but as you saw in 2011, the Nats got their first choice with Anthony Rendon at the №6 pick. Other teams passed on Rendon due to his injury history. That didn’t deter the Nats from selecting him.
WASHINGTON, DC
Dodgers News: LA Claims Veteran Reliever From New York Mets

If there's a veteran reliever on the market, chances are the Dodgers are going to take a look at him. Regardless of whomever is currently in the bullpen, LA is always looking to roll the dice on another reclamation project. Including, but not limited to, waiver claims, which they've been fairly successful at during the Andrew Friedman regime.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bobby Wagner Has Honest Admission On Seahawks Exit

Bobby Wagner was the heart and soul of the Seattle Seahawks' defense for several years, and yet, he was released prior to the start of free agency. A few weeks after the Seahawks released Wagner, the All-Pro linebacker signed a five-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams. In a recent...
SEATTLE, WA
Washington, DC
We cover all of the news of the Washington Nationals baseball team including breaking news, player notes, and statistics.

