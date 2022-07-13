ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Piece Draft Reveals Original Design for Yamato

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYamato has gone on an interesting journey over the course of One Piece's Wano Arc, breaking free of the influence of their father, Kaido, and joining Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates on their quest to make their captain the King of the Pirates. With the final arc of One Piece...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Marvel Artists Reveals Concept Art for Starfox's New Costume

Starfox is returning to the Marvel Universe in the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals crossover Judgment Day. Thanos' Eternal brother's profile rose with Harry Styles' debut as the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the post-credits scene of the film Eternals. With the Eternals about to wage war on mutants, and the Avengers stepping in between, Starfox -- a former Avengers himself -- is back to play an uncertain role in the conflict. ComicBook.com exclusively revealed the one-shot and Starfox's new costume on its covers. Now artist Valerio Schti has revealed his concept art for Starfox's new look. You can take a look below.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Fan-Anime Takes Krillin and Android 18 on an Epic Date

Dragon Ball as a Shonen franchise is well-known for its universe-shattering battles, with the next movie in the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, giving anime fans one of the biggest fights of the series to date when it arrives in North America later this year. Throughout the series, however, creator Akira Toriyama has found ways to slip in some romance here and there, with one of the fan-favorite relationships being Krillin and former villain Android 18. Now, one fan animator has given the two an epic date that is totally in the style of the Z-Fighters.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Season 6 Drops New Character Key Art

My Hero Academia may be off the air right now, but it will not be that way for much longer. If you did not know, the show is set to return with season six this fall, and it will follow our heroes during their most dangerous mission yet. After all, war is on the horizon, and Class 1-A has been wrapped up in the battle since day one. And now, we have been given a new look at the class' stars thanks to a special key visual.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Readies to Run With Iida

One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay has really hit the ground running with the Turbo Hero: Ingenium, Tenya Iida! As the final war between the heroes and villains continues to brew in the manga, and the anime is currently working on the sixth season of its run for later this year, all eyes have been on the young heroes as they continue to develop and take on bigger and bigger threats. This has been notably true for Class 1-A's representative, Tenya Iida, who has made some major moments for himself throughout the course of the battles seen thus far in both the anime and manga.
COMICS
Person
Eiichiro Oda
ComicBook

Edens Zero Creator Shares Special Summer Rebecca Art

Edens Zero has been inching closer and closer to the manga's 200th chapter milestone, and the original series creator behind it all has been celebrating Summer heating up with a special new, beach fun sketch for Rebecca Bluegarden! Hiro Mashima might have accrued a fanbase through work on Fairy Tail and other past releases, but what keeps the fans around and appreciative of the creator even after all these years is the fact that he's been seen going above and beyond when he has free time. This includes some special new sketches for each of his fan favorite characters, and more that fans can't wait to see.
COMICS
ComicBook

New Funko Soda Pre-Orders: Predator, Wreck-It Ralph, and Nosferatu

While we wait for Funko's San Diego Comic-Con exclusives to drop later this week, enjoy a refreshing wave of fresh Funko Soda figures! This time around, the lineup includes flavors from Predator, Nosferatu, and Disney's Wreck-It Ralph. As always, quantities of these Soda figures will be extremely limited, but everything you need to know to get your hands on them can be found right here.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Promo Debuts Gas' Strongest Form Yet

Dragon Ball Super is getting closer to the end of the Granolah the Survivor arc, and an early look at the next chapter of the series is setting up for Gas' most terrifying form yet! The fight against Gas has kicked into a new gear as while Vegeta and his Ultra Ego form did their best against the all powerful Heeter, Gas was only getting stronger. This had inspired Goku to push his Ultra Instinct to a whole new level of power that made him even stronger, but the end of the previous chapter teased Gas still had one major trick up his sleeve.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Kyoto Animation Marks Arson's 3rd Anniversary with Emotional Memorial

Kyoto Animation had no way of knowing one morning in July 2019 would shake the studio to its core, and the tragedy is still too much to bear for many. Three years ago, the beloved anime studio was targeted by a disgruntled arsonist who set fire to one of its main studios. The attack left 36 dead with dozens more injured on the scene. Today marks the horrific event's anniversary, and Kyoto Animation has released a special memorial online to remember those who lost their lives in the attack.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer: Tanjiro Actor Reacts to Season Two's Most Viral Episode

While Demon Slayer had a role in this year's Anime Expo, the popular Shonen series didn't have any new footage to share when it came to the third season of the anime adaptation that is set to arrive next year in 2023. However, the panel itself saw the voice of Tanjiro Kamado, Natsuki Hanae, in attendance to help in answering fan questions while also diving into his feelings about one of the most viral episodes of season two, specifically the final fight of the Entertainment District Arc between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demonic siblings known as Gyutaro and Daki.
COMICS
ComicBook

Magic: The Gathering Ends Production of Cards in Three Languages

Wizards of the Coast will no longer publish Russian or Korean language Magic: The Gathering cards. Today, Wizards of the Coast announced that it was discontinuing Russian, Korean, and Chinese (Traditional) Magic: The Gathering cards beginning with the Dominaria United set. Moving forward, Wizards of the Coast will publish Magic: The Gathering products in eight languages – English, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified), French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Portuguese. Additionally, Magic: The Gathering Arena will continue to support Korean and Russian. No reasons were given for why Wizards of the Coast was discontinuing support in the other three languages, other than that it was continuously evaluating its product line. Wizards also noted that some smaller card sets (such as the 2022 Commander Decks) would only be published in select languages.
GAMBLING
ComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog: IDW Announces Tails 30th Anniversary Special, Return of Mecha Knuckles in Scrapnik Island (Exclusive)

San Diego Comic-Con is about to begin, and IDW Publishing is sharing its big plans for Sonic the Hedgehog through the second half of 2022. That includes getting into the Halloween spirit with the new Scrapnik Island miniseries, featuring the return of Sonic Advance villain Mecha Knuckles, and celebrating Miles "Tails" Prower's 30th birthday in a similar fashion to Sonic's own 30th-anniversary celebration. IDW Publishing already celebrated the 50th issue of its ongoing Sonic the Hedgehog series earlier this year, but the publisher seems to have plenty more excitement in store for Sonic the Hedgehog fans over the course of the next several months.
COMICS
ComicBook

Disney's Lightyear Release Date on Disney+ Announced

Today, Disney+ revealed plans to stream Disney and Pixar's Lightyear, the movie that gives the big-screen story behind the beloved toy from Toy Story, beginning August 3, 2022. That's roughly in line with the 45-day theatrical window that most Disney movies are getting, with the exception of mega-hits like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which had a longer theatrical run than most. Lightyear fell short of those lofty numbers, earning $213 million at the worldwide box office and being cleared out of most theaters to make room for other summer blockbusters.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
ComicBook

Call of the Night Cosplay Highlights New Summer Vampire Favorite

Call of the Night has officially made its anime adaptation debut as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, and one awesome cosplay has already brought fans' new favorite vampire, Nazuna Nanakusa, to life! The Summer 2022 anime schedule has been particularly stacked with a number of major returns from anime franchises fans have wanted to see new episodes from for quite a while, but there have been just as many new projects that have made their debut as well. One of the leading manga turned anime projects was Kotoyama's original manga series Call of the Night, and its first two episodes have really struck a chord with viewers.
COMICS
ComicBook

Fortnite Reveals More Anime Skins

Fortnite already has a couple of anime-inspired skins available in its vast collection of cosmetics, and soon, it'll welcome a few more to the in-game options. Epic Games announced the "Anime Legends Pack" this week which comes with 10 different cosmetics, though these might not be the anime looks you were expecting. Instead of this being a crossover where characters like the ones from Naruto are welcomed into the game or the rumored Dragon Ball collab, this new cosmetic collection instead reimagines a couple of original Fortnite skins while also adding some accessories like back blings and pickaxes to go along with them.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Anime and 4Kids: Remembering the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

It has been decades since 4Kids Entertainment had anything to do with the anime industry, but its legacy lives on in the worst way. The television block brought anime to the forefront for kids back in the day. However, while anime blocks like Toonami were met with praise from fans, 4Kids failed to conjure up such reviews. The licensing company was met with stiff backlash because of its dubs, and thanks to social media, fans can relive its wildest moments whenever they want.
COMICS
ComicBook

Netflix's Resident Evil Is Getting Destroyed by Audiences on Rotten Tomatoes

Even though it has done moderately well with critics, it looks like Netflix's new Resident Evil series isn't finding the same success with general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, saying that viewers simply don't like the show might be a bit of an understatement. Based on the early responses to the new live-action TV adaptation of Resident Evil, it might be one of the lowest-reviewed shows that Netflix has released in quite some time.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Agents of SHIELD Star Gives Good Reason For Not Wanting To Return to Marvel

It's been two years since Agents of SHIELD came to an end, and many Marvel fans are hoping to see some of the characters again in the MCU. However, there is at least one actor who isn't interested in playing his character again, but with good reason. Iain De Caestecker, who portrayed Fitz opposite Elizabeth Henstridge's Simmons, is currently promoting his new series The Control Room. During a chat with Digital Spy, the actor was asked if he'd be interested in coming back to Marvel.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Showrunner Reveals the Reason for Season 1's Big Death

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' featured a surprising death in its first season. Hemmer, the often-grumpy Aenar serving as the Enterprise's chief engineer, sacrificed himself after being infected with Gorn young. The dark turn took some fans by surprise, and many were heartbroken to bid Hemmer farewell. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers has now discussed the reasons for Hemmer's death, saying that he hoped to surprise fans with Strange New Worlds' first season, and challenge the old Star Trek red shirt trope by giving this red shirt a death that was full of meaning and dramatic weight.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix's Resident Evil Season 2 to Feature Major Game Character

Netflix's live-action Resident Evil series officially launched late last week and has earned fairly significant praise from critics. It's got zombies, drama, suspense, and more, but one thing it doesn't have a ton of is explicit appearances from many characters from the video game franchise it adapts despite a number of Easter eggs. That said, showrunner Andrew Dabb has revealed at least one character that will definitely be showing up should the adaptation receive a second-season pickup.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel: Crisis Protocol Teases Sentinels, More Mutants on the Way

Sentinels are coming to Marvel: Crisis Protocol. During this weekend's Ministravaganza festivities on their Twitch channel, Atomic Mass Games revealed that it would release a new Sentinels affiliation later this year. Several playable Sentinels figures would be released, each of which comes with a variety of poses. The Sentinels affiliation will be led by Cassandra Nova, who is already a playable character in Marvel: Crisis Protocol. The Sentinels have been teased for several months, with Atomic Mass Games releasing "Crashed Sentinel Terrain" for use during Marvel: Crisis Protocol games along with several X-Men miniatures holding Sentinel parts. You can check out the teaser images released by Atomic Mass Games below, which shows a render of the Sentinels.
COMICS

