One Piece Draft Reveals Original Design for Yamato

My Hero Academia may be off the air right now, but it will not be that way for much longer. If you did not know, the show is set to return with season six this fall, and it will follow our heroes during their most dangerous mission yet. After all, war is on the horizon, and Class 1-A has been wrapped up in the battle since day one. And now, we have been given a new look at the class' stars thanks to a special key visual.

COMICS ・ 5 HOURS AGO