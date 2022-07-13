One Piece Draft Reveals Original Design for Yamato

Wizards of the Coast will no longer publish Russian or Korean language Magic: The Gathering cards. Today, Wizards of the Coast announced that it was discontinuing Russian, Korean, and Chinese (Traditional) Magic: The Gathering cards beginning with the Dominaria United set. Moving forward, Wizards of the Coast will publish Magic: The Gathering products in eight languages – English, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified), French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Portuguese. Additionally, Magic: The Gathering Arena will continue to support Korean and Russian. No reasons were given for why Wizards of the Coast was discontinuing support in the other three languages, other than that it was continuously evaluating its product line. Wizards also noted that some smaller card sets (such as the 2022 Commander Decks) would only be published in select languages.
