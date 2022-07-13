ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Truckers stage convoy protest around ports of LA and Long Beach, snarling traffic on freeways

By City News Service
ABC7
ABC7
 5 days ago

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- A group of truckers protesting a state law limiting the use of independent-contractor drivers held a convoy protest through the Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex area Wednesday, snarling traffic on multiple freeways.

The truckers drove slowly over the Vincent Thomas Bridge between Long Beach and San Pedro Wednesday morning, then made their way north on the 110 Freeway, then ultimately moved southbound on the 710 Freeway.

The convoy of dozens of trucks dramatically slowed traffic on the northbound 110, but the route remained open. As the convoy moved south on the 710, drivers fanned out across all lanes, bringing traffic to a crawl, and briefly to a full stop.

Meanwhile, some drivers carrying signs marched at an entrance to the port complex.

The convoy was part of what is believed to be an anticipated 24-hour work stoppage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rhFj8_0gegkfKy00

While traffic was being heavily affected, there was no reported issue with operations at the port complex.

"At this point there is no disruption of terminal activity," according to a statement from the Port of Los Angeles. "Los Angeles Port Police will assist in making sure all parties are able to express their First Amendment rights while also making sure the port continues to operate safely and commerce continues to flow."

Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, added that the port had planned ahead for the protest.

"These drivers have a view to put out there," Seroka said in a news conference. "We planned for this days ahead to make sure that these protests were peaceful, organized. We gave them the depth, the breadth, the space they needed to voice their opinion, but kept this cargo moving through the port complex. And these drivers are very respectful to just that. I applaud them for coming out here today."

Mario Cordero, executive director of the Port of Long Beach, said all terminals and roadways in the harbor remained open.

"Our Harbor Patrol is working to ensure the safety and First Amendment rights of all concerned," Cordero said in a statement. "We are aware of the issues surrounding the requirements of AB5, and we are working with our drayage partners and other stakeholders to ensure that goods can be delivered safely and quickly through the supply chain."

The action came two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal by the California Trucking Association challenging a state law -- known as AB5 -- that limits companies' use of independent contractors in favor of treating them as employees.

The issue has been hotly debated in various segments of the trucking and delivery industries, and among "gig" workers such as Uber and Lyft drivers.

The law is aimed at ensuring workers receive fair wages and other employment benefits. Many companies opposed the law, noting the increased expense. Some workers also opposed it, saying they preferred the independence of being an outside contractor, allowing them to control their work hours.

Other workers, however, pushed for the law, saying they were being denied benefits by being classified as outside contractors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02xAIB_0gegkfKy00

Comments / 7

abc123
5d ago

Good shut down the communist California government until they can finally do what is right for the people they are supposed to be serving

Reply
16
Theresa noneofyourbusiness
5d ago

I'm with the trucks thay need to protest and not deliver for a week in California and seecwhat happens. Thay already have trouble getting stuff out of Long Beach ports.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Possible shark sighting in Huntington Beach forces closure

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Officials have shut down a portion of the coast in Huntington Beach after a reported shark sighting Monday. According to the city, the area of Sunset Beach between Warner Avenue and Anderson Street is closed until further notice as crews respond to the reported shark sighting.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Traffic
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
City
Commerce, CA
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Long Beach, CA
Society
Local
California Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Cordero
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a crash near the Ladera Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles (View Park-Windsor Hills, CA)

1 person dead after a crash near the Ladera Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles (View Park-Windsor Hills, CA)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, at least one person was killed following a crash near the Ladera Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic accident took place at the intersection of Northridge and Overhill drives at approximately 7:30 p.m. [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Spectators scale 6th Street bridge to watch cars drift, do burnouts

Onlookers scaled the 6th Street bridge near downtown Los Angeles to watch drivers do burnouts and drift along the viaduct over the weekend. Video showed at least two people who had climbed up an archway to watch the spectacle Sunday. The scene caused traffic backups on the viaduct. The climbers eventually made their way down […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

27-year-old Anthony Ortega dead; 3 others hurt after a multi-vehicle wreck in Compton (Compton, CA)

27-year-old Anthony Ortega dead; 3 others hurt after a multi-vehicle wreck in Compton (Compton, CA)Nationwide Report. On Monday, authorities identified 27-year-old Anthony Ortega as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision that also hurt three other people on Sunday in Compton. The fatal multi-vehicle accident took place at 2:50 AM on northbound Long Beach (710) north of Alondra Boulevard [...]
COMPTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Of Long Beach#Us Inflation#Convoy#Protest#The Port Of Los Angeles
ABC7

LA residents double reports of water waste amid drought and irrigation restrictions

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Los Angeles residents apparently have no patience for water-wasters during the current drought. During the first six months of the year, the city's MyLA311 system received 1,643 reports about water waste or people violating irrigation rules, more than double the number from the first half of last year, according to data released today by a nonprofit news organization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Randy’s Donuts Builds a Local Base

If you’ve driven on the 405 Freeway in Inglewood, no doubt you’ve seen the iconic giant donut atop the roof of the flagship Randy’s Donuts building, a landmark that air travelers can see just before landing at LAX Airport. Orange County got its own giant donut last...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Uber
Nationwide Report

30-year-old Freddy Perez dead after a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

30-year-old Freddy Perez dead after a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 30-year-old Freddy Perez, of Granada Hills, as the man who lost his life following a motorcycle crash late Saturday evening in Los Angeles. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run collision was reported at about 11:45 p.m. on Rinaldi Street, just west of Sepulveda Boulevard in Mission Hills [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Asian woman hit with racism while at concert at Irvine Amphitheater

An Orange County woman told CBS News Los Angeles Reporter Rina Nakano that she was the victim of hate-filled speech at a concert.Catt Phan was attending a Halsey concert at the Irvine Fivepoint Amphitheater with her friend when a group of people of bumped into them.Phan said the concert was what she expected until the group of drunk people directly behind her started stepping and bumping into them. After the group spilled alcohol on Phan and her friend, she confronted the group. Phan said she was expecting a simple "sorry" but instead received hate-filled speech."I hear her say, '(expletive) these Asian (expletives)....
IRVINE, CA
What Now Los Angeles

Crab N Spice Set to Open First Central LA Location in Carson

Crab N Spice, the seafood boil restaurant found in California, Nevada, and Arizona, is opening a new location in Carson, located at 20715 S. Avalon Blvd. The new 2,700-square-foot restaurant will sit on the opposite side of a yet-to-be-determined drive-thru restaurant in the newly developed multi-purpose retail and office development. The new property next to America’s Tire also features a new Crumbl Cookies location, and an available 1,457 square-foot space between the two announced tenants. All restaurants feature their own patio at the front. The company’s eighth Crab N Spice location will be the most central in Los Angeles County, with the next closest being in Valencia, Palmdale, and Ventura.
CARSON, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
127K+
Followers
13K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy