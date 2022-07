BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, July 13, that the team has made the following transactions: signed forward A.J. Greer to a two-year, one-way contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $762,500; signed defenseman Dan Renouf to a two-year, two-way contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $762,500; signed defenseman Connor Carrick to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000; signed goaltender Keith Kinkaid to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000; and signed forward Vinni Lettieri to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO