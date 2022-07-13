Orange County: Volunteers for County Boards, Broadband, and National Conference

As SCOTUS continues to make very unpopular decisions about how America moves forward, we are bound to see more and more protests. I have taken part in many peaceful protests dating back to the 1970’s. March for Women’s Lives, Anti Nuclear Weapons March, a sit-in my freshman year of college to protest a large tuition increase, (found myself in the back of a police car that time), LGBTQ March in DC, 2017 Women’s March (also DC), and more recently Moral Mondays in Raleigh. Peaceful protesting is a part of American History, protected under the First Amendment. Since the Boston Tea Party – 1773, the protest has been used to voice displeasure, and to draw attention to an injustice.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO