A morning crash today (Friday) involving an SUV and dump truck claimed the life of 79-year-old Gordon Walter of Smithville. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Walter was north on Allens Ferry Road in a Toyota 4Runner SUV when he pulled into the path of a southbound 388 Peterbilt dump truck while trying to make a left turn onto Holmes Creek Road near the Little League ballpark. The dump truck was driven by 40-year-old Terrance Martin of Smithville. He was driving for T Bird Trucking.

SMITHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO