Prime Day shoppers are obsessed with this massage chair—and it’s nearly $400 off for the next few hours

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

As Prime Day 2022 nears its end, there are many items that we found great deals on, but none of them really hit the sweet spot like the Oways massage chair, now $1,439.99 (a total of $360 in savings).

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Saying that Prime Day shoppers like this massage chair is an understatement and you'll want to grab this at-home relaxation tool before the Prime Day savings end.

►Amazon Prime Day ends soon: Shop the 160+ best Amazon Prime Day deals right now

►Here’s every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

►Amazon Prime Day deal:AirPods are down to their lowest price

With hundreds of 5-star reviews, it's no wonder that this massage chair is such a huge hit with those who are into relaxation. I mean, who wouldn't want to get the ultimate whole body massage from the comfort of their own home? Now you can, for almost $400 off the retail price—but not for much longer.

Equipped with six-modes and two lumbar heaters, the Oways massage chair is a beast in rest and relaxation for sore muscles. This massage chair puts the center of gravity on the buttocks, reducing pressure on the spine and joints, and makes your heart lower than your legs for a zero gravity feel. What's even better is that the chair can automatically adjust to where your body needs to most attention.

Sign up for Prime now, before it's too late, and get your hands on this and tons of other great deals in the final hours of Prime Day 2022.

Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

All the Best Amazon Prime Day deals: Shop all the best deals you can get today

Shop all the best deals you can get today Walmart Amazon Prime Day sales: Save big on Sony, Instant Pot and Shark

Save big on Sony, Instant Pot and Shark Best Buy Amazon Prime Day sales: Epic deals on Apple, Samsung and LG

Epic deals on Apple, Samsung and LG Lowe’s Amazon Prime Day sales: Score deals on appliances, tools and smart devices

Score deals on appliances, tools and smart devices Samsung Amazon Prime Day sales: Pick up Prime Day-level deals on phones, TVs, watches, tablets and more

Pick up Prime Day-level deals on phones, TVs, watches, tablets and more Target Amazon Prime Day sales: Save on KitchenAid, Ninja and Threshold at Target

Save on KitchenAid, Ninja and Threshold at Target Wayfair Amazon Prime Day sales: Save on All-Clad, KitchenAid and more

Save on All-Clad, KitchenAid and more Prime Day Amazon device deals: All the best Amazon Prime Day deals

All the best Amazon Prime Day deals Prime Day tech deals: Shop the best Samsung, Apple, and LG deals on sale right now

Shop the best Samsung, Apple, and LG deals on sale right now Prime Day home and furniture deals: Save on KitchenAid, Sun Joe and iRobot

Save on KitchenAid, Sun Joe and iRobot Prime Day kitchen deals: Pick up huge discounts on Ninja, KitchenAid and Misen

Pick up huge discounts on Ninja, KitchenAid and Misen Prime Day TV deals: Top TV sales at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

Top TV sales at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart Prime Day clothing and fashion deals:Shop stylish sales from Champion, Adidas and Ray-Ban at Amazon

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.