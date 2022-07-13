ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Prime Day shoppers are obsessed with this massage chair—and it’s nearly $400 off for the next few hours

By Ceara Perez-Murphy, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31QCi8_0gegk9N500

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

As Prime Day 2022 nears its end, there are many items that we found great deals on, but none of them really hit the sweet spot like the Oways massage chair, now $1,439.99 (a total of $360 in savings).

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Saying that Prime Day shoppers like this massage chair is an understatement and you'll want to grab this at-home relaxation tool before the Prime Day savings end.

Amazon Prime Day ends soon: Shop the 160+ best Amazon Prime Day deals right now

Here’s every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Amazon Prime Day deal:AirPods are down to their lowest price

With hundreds of 5-star reviews, it's no wonder that this massage chair is such a huge hit with those who are into relaxation. I mean, who wouldn't want to get the ultimate whole body massage from the comfort of their own home? Now you can, for almost $400 off the retail price—but not for much longer.

Equipped with six-modes and two lumbar heaters, the Oways massage chair is a beast in rest and relaxation for sore muscles. This massage chair puts the center of gravity on the buttocks, reducing pressure on the spine and joints, and makes your heart lower than your legs for a zero gravity feel. What's even better is that the chair can automatically adjust to where your body needs to most attention.

Sign up for Prime now, before it's too late, and get your hands on this and tons of other great deals in the final hours of Prime Day 2022.

Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

  • All the Best Amazon Prime Day deals:Shop all the best deals you can get today
  • Walmart Amazon Prime Day sales: Save big on Sony, Instant Pot and Shark
  • Best Buy Amazon Prime Day sales:Epic deals on Apple, Samsung and LG
  • Lowe’s Amazon Prime Day sales:Score deals on appliances, tools and smart devices
  • Samsung Amazon Prime Day sales:Pick up Prime Day-level deals on phones, TVs, watches, tablets and more
  • Target Amazon Prime Day sales:Save on KitchenAid, Ninja and Threshold at Target
  • Wayfair Amazon Prime Day sales:Save on All-Clad, KitchenAid and more
  • Prime Day Amazon device deals:All the best Amazon Prime Day deals
  • Prime Day tech deals:Shop the best Samsung, Apple, and LG deals on sale right now
  • Prime Day home and furniture deals:Save on KitchenAid, Sun Joe and iRobot
  • Prime Day kitchen deals:Pick up huge discounts on Ninja, KitchenAid and Misen
  • Prime Day TV deals:Top TV sales at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart
  • Prime Day clothing and fashion deals:Shop stylish sales from Champion, Adidas and Ray-Ban at Amazon

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Comments / 0

Related
Marie Claire

The 12 Best Amazon Prime Day Shoe Deals of 2022

There’s no better opportunity to reinvigorate your summer shoe collection than right now. Thanks to once in once-in-a-year Amazon Prime Day shoe deals, you can snag the shoes you’ve been window shopping, for a fraction of their full price. You don’t have to fight the crowds (or even leave your couch) to get some of the best shoe deals out there. Legendary and new It brands alike, many of which rarely hold a sale, will offer up some unbeatable prices. Making it the opportune time to snag yourself a few things or the perfect reason to get a jump start on your fall shoe wishlist.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Massage Chair#Target#Walmart
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fast Food Restaurant With the Worst Customer Service

One group of restaurants that has survived the pandemic shutdown almost entirely is America’s big fast food operations. In some cases, this may have been a result of strong balance sheets. Companies like Yum! Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell) and McDonald’s have hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and short term investments.  Despite […]
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

2 Things You Should Never Buy At Costco, According To Employees

Nothing can boost your mood (and the mood of your wallet) like heading to Costco to stock up on bulk items for great bargain prices. This membership-based store is filled with tons of fantastic finds at affordable prices, and for the most part, they’re good quality products, too. However, no store is perfect—even Costco! It’s only inevitable that there are a few items you should steer clear of when shopping here.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
shefinds

McDonald's Employees Explain Why You Should Never Order This ‘Dirty’ Drink At The Fast Food Chain

If you’re pulling up to a fast food restaurant, it’s likely you’re not expecting an especially nutritious meal or the most sanitary environment around. Because, let’s be honest: no one is going to McDonald’s because it’s healthy. However, you probably still have some sort of standards when it comes to what you’re putting into your body, which is why it’s always helpful—and enlightening—to hear about what goes on behind closed doors, straight from the mouths (or keyboards) of employees.
RESTAURANTS
LivingCheap

Get Sam’s Club membership for just $8

Smart shoppers everywhere know the benefits of joining a warehouse club. Lots of high-quality items at amazing prices. Plus, you can’t beat the cheap eats found at the food court. The whole family can feast without breaking the bank. However, for many, the annual membership fee is too expensive....
LIFESTYLE
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
Elite Daily

This $8 Sam’s Club Membership Deal Is 82% Off The Regular Annual Price

If you’re not already a member of Sam’s Club (or if it’s becoming increasingly difficult to glom onto your parents’ membership), then get ready for the deal of a lifetime — or at least the deal of the year. Sam’s Club $8 membership is back, but with as with all good things, it’ll also come to an end soon. So, listen up to find out how you can save more than 80% on a regular Sam’s Club membership and become the bulk-buying queen you always knew you were meant to be. Oh, and samples, you can’t forget about the samples. Here’s the deal with the majorly slashed Sam’s Club membership price that you can take advantage of in June 2022.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

534K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy