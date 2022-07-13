The best baby deals on bassinets, cribs, strollers and more during Prime Day

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you’re settling into a new routine or preparing for a new arrival, a baby requires a lot of products to be happy and healthy. This is your last chance to find the best products for your baby for Amazon Prime Day 2022, which ends today, July 13th.

We’ve rounded up the hottest Amazon deals on baby products, from video monitors, bassinets, cribs, strollers, carriers, clothing, bottles, and more. Don’t sleep on these deals, as they’re available today only for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

The best stroller sales during Prime Day

Get the Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 All-Terrain Stroller for $279.99 (Save $170)

Get the besrey Lightweight Baby Stroller for $195.99 (Save $204)

Get the Baby Jogger City Mini 2 Stroller for $195.99 (Save $84)

Get the Mompush Wiz 2-in-1 Baby Stroller with Bassinet Mode for $169.99 (Save $80)

Get the Mompush Ultimate2 Baby Stroller with Removable Bassinet for $329.99 (Save $140)

The best nursing products on sale during Prime Day

Get the Momcozy Double Wearable Breast Pump for $95.19 (Save $44.80)

Get the Lansinoh SignaturePro Double Electric Breast Pump for $83.99 (Save $15.98)

Get the Bellababy Double Wearable Breast Pump for $79.99 (Save $69.01)

Get the Nuk Simply Natural Baby Bottle Newborn Gift Set for $34.29 (Save $14.70)

Get the Comotomo Baby Bottle Bundle for $47.99 (Save $12)

The best cribs on sale during Prime Day

Get the Storkcraft Equinox Convertible Crib for $332 (Save $167.99)

Get the Dream On Me Jayden 4-in-1 Mini Convertible Crib and Changer for $249.89 (Save $150.10)

Get the Dream On Me Synergy 5-in-1 Convertible Crib for $137.81 (Save $62.18)

Get the Babyletto Lolly 3-in-1 Convertible Crib with Toddler Bed Conversion Kit for $424.99 (Save $74.01)

The best deals on baby clothing during Prime Day

Get the Simple Joys by Carter's Baby Boys' Short-Sleeved Bodysuit, Pack of 6 for $13.20 (Save $4.79)

Get the Amazon Essentials Disney | Star Wars Unisex Babies' Burp Cloths, Pack of 6 for $13.90 (Save $6)

Get the Baby Girl Clothes Outfits Toddler Infant Baby Romper Top + Jeans Clothing Set for $21.59 (Save $5.40)

The best bassinet sales for Prime Day

Get the Graco DreamMore 2-in-1 Portable Bassinet for $161.47 (Save $28.52)

Get the Dream On Me Karley Bassinet for $53.99 (Save $36)

Get the Ingenuity Dream & Glow Bedside Baby Bassinet 2-Mode Crib for $103.20 (Save $56.79)

Get the Graco Pack and Play on the Go Playard for $55.99 (Save $24)

Get the AMKE Bedside Sleeper for Baby for $175.99 (Save $44)

The best video monitors on sale during Prime Day

Get the Hello Baby Monitor 5-inch Display for $75.99 (Save $19)

Get the Tiny Traveler Portable Baby Video Monitoring System with Travel Kit for $188.99 (Save $81.00)

Get the HelloBaby Monitor Camera with Infrared Night Vision for $63.99 (Save $16)

Get the VTech Upgraded Smart WiFi Baby Monitor for $127.45 (Save $22.50)

The best baby toy sales for Prime Day

Get the VTech Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker for $25.99 (Save $14)

Get the VTech Busy Learners Activity Cube for $13.99 (Save $6)

Get the MIAODAM Dancing Cactus Toy for $10.99 (Save $5)

