These are the best furniture deals to shop during Prime Day 2022

By Samantha Mangino, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
Time is running out on Prime Day 2022. It's the final day to take advantage of fantastic Prime Day deals. Not sure where to start for home deals? We've got you covered and rounded up the best deals on furniture not just from Amazon, but across other big retailers like Wayfair, Target, Walmart, and Macy's too.

Prime Day 2022 has unlocked a ton of great deals for Amazon Prime members, making it just the right time to invest in a new piece. While competing retailers are also seizing on the event with major markdowns on their furnishings, too.

Prime Day furniture deals at Amazon

  • Get the Christopher Knight Home Belle Knitted Cotton Pouf for $34.34 (Save $65.65)
  • Get the Rivet Counter-Height Birch Kitchen Bar Stool for $52.38 (Save $25.61)
  • Get the Rivet Alva Modern Curved-Back Plastic Dining Chair for $71.37 (Save $67.16)
  • Get the Amazon Basics Metal Platform Bed Frame for $90.15 (Save $38.71)
  • Get the Rivet Sheena Tufted Velvet Shell Chair for $121.97 (Save $52.28)
  • Get the Christopher Knight Home Keiko Fabric Armed Storage Bench for $151.19 (Save $157.14)
  • Get the Christopher Knight Home Alisa Mid Century Modern Fabric Arm Chair for $160.25 (Save $94.75)
  • Get the Signature Design by Ashley Odium Urban Counter Height Dining Table Set for $170.50 (Save $186.49)
  • Get the Signature Design by Ashley Jonileene Home Office Desk for $262.83 (Save $281.63)
  • Get the Novogratz Her Majesty Upholstered Daybed for $308 (Save $311.99)
  • Get the Signature Design by Ashley Bolanburg Two Tone Farmhouse TV Stand for $498.65 (Save $414.34)
  • Get the Rivet Aiden Mid-Century Modern Reversible Sectional Sofa for $1,175.27 (Save $462.73)

Prime Day furniture deals at Wayfair

  • Get the Grovelane Chloe Folding Secretary Desk for $156.99 (Save $143)
  • Get the Andover Mills Leni 3Manual Standard Recliner for $289.99 (Save $40)
  • Get the Mercury Row Lafever 4 Drawer Chest for $329.99 (Save $125.01)
  • Get the Wrought Studio Amilliona Barrel Chair and Ottoman for $374.99 (Save $505.01)
  • Get the Mercury Row Helmick 6 Drawer Double Dresser for $429.99 (Save $259.01)
  • Get the Mercury Row Perdue Square Arm Sleeper for $449.99 (Save $415.01)
  • Get the Sol 72 Outdoor Wicker 6 -person Seating Set for $729.99 (Save $180)
  • Get the Beachcrest Home Rithland Rectangular 6-person Dining Set for $799.99 (Save $339.43)
  • Get the Zipcode Design Kayden Reversible Sleeper Sofa & Chaise for $1,149.99 (Save $267.01)

Prime Day furniture deals at Target

  • Get the Room Essentials Wood and Metal Round End Table for $22.50 (Save $7.50)
  • Get the Room Essentials Double Storage Ottoman for $26.25 (Save $8.75)
  • Get the Room Essentials Modern Nightstand for $37.50 (Save $12.50)
  • Get the Room Essentials Writing Desk with Drawers for $68.25 (Save $22.75)
  • Get the Threshold x Studio McGee Emery Wood and Upholstered Ottoman with Straps for $75 (Save $25)
  • Get the Project 62 Becket Metal X Back Dining Chair for $97.50 (Save $32.50)
  • Get the Threshold x Studio McGeeThousand Oaks Wood Scalloped Desk for $210 (Save $140)

Prime Day furniture deals at Walmart

  • Get the Sauder Curiod Hall Tree with Clothing Rack, Charter Oak Finish for $34 (Save $64.67)
  • Get the Mainstays Chrome Plated Silver Metal Baker's Rack for $60 (Save $49.97)
  • Get Better Homes & Gardens Parker Hall Tree for $106 (Save $43.99)
  • Get the Sauder New Grange Modern Farmhouse Spindle Chairs for $118.75 (Save $41.14)
  • Get the Howard Stackable Metal Bar Stool Set for $132.98 (Save $36.52)
  • Get the Hillsdale Larissa Sofa for $357 (Save $102)

Prime Day furniture deals at Macy's

  • Get the Walker Edison Solid Wood Coffee Table for $278.99 (Save $50.01)
  • Get the Lexah 78" Fabric Sofa for $499 (Save $500)
  • Get the Cambridge Dresser for $656.10 (Save $462.90)
  • Get the Nelina Counter Height 5-piece Dining Set for $799 (Save $196)
  • Get the Chloe 54" Fabric Loveseat for $869 (Save $550)
  • Get the Stockholm Outdoor 4-piece Seating Set for $2,439 (Save $610)
  • Get the Marlough 5-piece Round Fire Pit Set for $2,559 (Save $2,880)

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

