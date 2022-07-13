ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Statue of civil rights pioneer Mary McLeod Bethune replaces Confederate general sculpture at US Capitol

By Mike Snider, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

A statue of inspirational civil rights pioneer Mary McLeod Bethune has supplanted that of a Confederate general within the U.S. Capitol.

The 11-foot-tall statue, unveiled in a ceremony Wednesday, was sculpted by Nilda Comas from an 11½-ton marble block hailing from Michelangelo’s cave in Tuscany, Italy. Her likeness holds a black rose made from Spanish black marble.

Bethune's statue replaces a nearly 100-year-old bronze sculpture of Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith, which was removed on Sept. 4, 2021, and placed in temporary storage at the Museum of Florida History in Tallahassee.

"Today, we are rewriting the history we want to share with our future generations," said Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., one of several speakers at the unveiling ceremony. "We are replacing a remnant of hatred and division with the symbol of hope and inspiration … in her rightful place among our nation's giants of history."

Women of the Century: Mary McLeod Bethune and Janet Reno among influential women on list from Florida

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Born into a family of South Carolina slaves, Bethune opened her own school for Black girls in 1904 "with six students, one of which was her son Albert, with $1.50," said Lawrence M. Drake II, interim president of Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida.

That school would become Bethune-Cookman College in 1929 and today has "thousands of graduates around the world who are living examples of our motto: 'Enter to learn, depart to serve,'" Drake said.

Bethune also championed women's rights and the right to vote. Named to President Franklin D. Roosevelt's unofficial “Black Cabinet,” she fought for anti-lynching legislation and other initiatives including the banning of poll taxes. Roosevelt also named her director of the Negro Affairs of the National Youth Administration, making her the first African American woman to head a federal agency.

In all, Bethune advised five presidents, and she was one of only eight women – and the only Black woman – among the U.S. delegation that created the United Nations charter. "Dr. Bethune did her part to form that more perfect union we that we love to talk about and to establish justice," said Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.

More on Bethune from the USA TODAY Network: Statue of trailblazing educator and civil rights activist Bethune unveiled in U.S. Capitol

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pzZUY_0gegjpxD00
Mary Bethune PHOTO: BETHUNE-COOKMAN COLLEGE, ILLUSTRATION: USA TODAY NETWORK

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., noted that Bethune's statue is the first representing a Black person, male or female, in the state collection within Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol . It's made up of 100 statues, two from each state. Four other Black people represented in other parts of the Capitol: Martin Luther King Jr., Frederick Douglass, Sojourner Truth and Rosa Parks.

Clyburn also read from Bethune's last will and testament: "I leave you love and I leave you hope. I leave you the challenge of developing confidence in one another. I leave you with a thirst for education. I leave you a respect for the use of power. I leave you faith, I leave you racial dignity. I leave you a desire to live harmoniously with your fellow men. I leave you finally a responsibility to our young people."

Contributing: Jim Abbott and Eileen Zaffiro-Kean, The Daytona Beach News-Journal; Annie Blanks, Pensacola News Journal .

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Statue of civil rights pioneer Mary McLeod Bethune replaces Confederate general sculpture at US Capitol

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Beast

U.S. Capitol Finally Replaces Confederate Statue With Black Female Leader

Since 1864, there have been two statues per state displayed in the National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol. But not a single one has been a statue of a Black American—until Wednesday. A statue of Mary McLeod Bethune, an educator, civil rights activist, adviser to Franklin D. Roosevelt, and namesake of Bethune-Cookman University, will be one of Florida’s statues. She will replace a statue of Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith, which was removed in 2021. Even though states have had the power to replace their statues since 2000, The Washington Post reported, Bethune is still the first Black American. Nine confederates still remain in the collection, however some states like Virginia and Arkansas have plans to introduce new Black figures into the hall in the next few years. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will unveil the statue of Bethune at a ceremony Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
Black Enterprise

Attorney Ben Crump Wins Historic Ruling: Black Woman Can Sue Harvard University For Displaying Photos of Enslaved Ancestors

Internationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump earned a historic decision this week on behalf of Tamara Lanier, the direct descendant of a slave, Congo “Papa” Renty, in the Massachusetts Supreme Court to uphold a lawsuit against Harvard University. Crump called it a historic victory for Black Americans.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg warns Clarence Thomas following Roe v. Wade reversal: You could become a 'quarter of a person'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out against Justice Clarence Thomas following the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Following Friday's stunning reversal of a roughly 50-year precedent that federally protected abortions, the ladies of the ABC daytime program took turns trashing the Supreme Court's decision while broadcasting from the Bahamas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder who refused to certify election results sentenced for joining Capitol riot

A county official in New Mexico whose refusal to certify recent election results relies on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines has been sentenced for his role in the riots at the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – was sentenced on 17 June to 14 days in jail, including time already served, and was fined $3,000 with one year of supervised release and 60 hours of community service.He was convicted earlier this year on misdemeanor charges of entering a restricted area but was acquitted of disorderly conduct. Video footage during...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Mcleod Bethune
Person
Frederica Wilson
Person
Sojourner Truth
Person
Val Demings
Person
Michelangelo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Us Capitol#Confederate General#Civil Rights#Spanish#Bethune Cookman College
Voice of America

US Military Bases Honoring Confederate Figures Slated to Get New Names

As a young Black officer, Troy Mosley arrived at Fort Benning in Georgia in 1995 where he eventually took command of a 300-person company at the age of 31. The irony of leading hundreds of troops at a world premier military base named in honor of a Confederate officer who fought to defend slavery was not lost on him.
FORT LEE, VA
Daily Beast

Paul Ryan ‘Found Himself Sobbing’ During Capitol Riot: Book

“Something snapped” in Paul Ryan as he watched rioters besiege the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and he “found himself sobbing” at the chaos, journalist Mark Leibovich writes in a forthcoming book. In Thank You for Your Servitude, excerpts of which were published by CNN on Sunday evening, Leibovich says that Ryan told him: “I spent my whole adult life in that building. And I saw my friends, a lot of cops, some of my old security detail—I’m still friends with a bunch of those guys. It really disturbed me, foundationally.” A retired congressman who represented Wisconsin for two decades, Ryan departed politics in early 2019 under a cloud, having spent 26 months collaborating with and defending a man he’d once criticized. He never predicted that Trump’s term would end in violence, though, Leibovich claims. “Ryan figured the president would bitch and moan and maybe make a big show of ‘fighting’ for his supporters for a while,” the journalist writes, according to CNN. “... But eventually Trump would just leave... And everyone could then just get on with their lives.”
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Atlantic

The Most Pathetic Men in America

When he wasn’t melting down over how “very badly” he was treated or acting like a seditious lunatic, Donald Trump could be downright serene in certain Washington settings—and never more so than when he would swan in for dinner at the Trump International Hotel, a few blocks down Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House and the only other place where he would ever agree to eat.
POTUS
USA TODAY

OnPolitics: Justice Amy Coney Barrett is neither right, left or center

Hello, OnPolitics readers. Did you miss the Jan. 6 committee hearing Tuesday? Or any day? If so, don't worry. USA TODAY has recapped the biggest moments — from the sprawling, multi-step conspiracy pushed by former President Donald Trump and his aides to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election to an explosive meeting between the White House counsel and Trump's legal team in the days leading up to the insurrection.
CONGRESS & COURTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

534K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy