This powerful Vitamix blender is more than $100 off during Amazon Prime Day

By Ceara Perez-Murphy, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
Save big on the Vitamix 5200 blender during the final hours of Amazon Prime Day and score your new favorite kitchen item for $299.95—that's a savings of $107.92!

Have you been eyeing a new Vitamix but can't seem to let yourself spend over $400? Well, you're in luck because during Prime Day 2022, Amazon is giving Prime members over $100 in savings, marking the Vitamix 5200 down to a cool $299.95.

While this Vitamix has the classic Vitamix look, it can handle almost anything you throw at it, except rocks. (Don't try to blend rocks. Ideal for blending medium to large batches, the Vitamix 5200 has a huge 62-ounce container and is equipped with a radial cooling fan and thermal protection system to make sure it can handle any task you might need it for.

Variable speed control and a pulse feature are just a couple of the attributes that people love about this Vitamix blender but the true selling point for this blender is the fact that it's self-cleaning with a drop of dish soap and warm water, your Vitamix machine can clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds. Talk about convenience!

If you buy one this Amazon Prime Day, we'd suggest the Vitamix 5200 because of this great deal, and you'll save $107.92, but you should act fast because this deal is ending soon! If you aren't a Prime member you can still sign up and take advantage of some great deals.

