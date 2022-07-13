ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

NCAA wrestling champion A.J. Ferrari investigated for alleged sexual assault no longer on OSU team

By Scott Wright, Oklahoman
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kBs5p_0gegjmYG00
The Stillwater Police Department named Ferrari, whose full name is Albert James Ferrari Jr., as a suspect of a sexual assault investigation on Wednesday. Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports

STILLWATER — A.J. Ferrari’s tumultuous Oklahoma State wrestling career has come to an end.

The Stillwater, Oklahoma Police Department named Ferrari, whose full name is Albert James Ferrari Jr., as a suspect in a sexual assault investigation on Wednesday.

"On Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 4 p.m. Stillwater Police Department responded to a report of a sexual assault investigation that occurred within our jurisdiction," states a SPD Media Alert. "The suspect in the case has been identified as, Albert James Ferrari Jr."

The statement continued: "Once the investigation is complete the case will be submitted to the Payne County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of filing charges."

As initially reported by PistolsFiringBlog.com , Ferrari — the 2021 NCAA champion at 197 pounds — is no longer with the program. Oklahoma State released a statement confirming the news.

A protective order was filed against Ferrari on July 5, according to a report from The O’Colly .

“The allegations against A.J. are false,” Ferrari’s attorney Derek Chance told The Oklahoman in a statement. “It is unfortunate that a student athlete can become a target, primarily because of their status as an elite athlete. AJ is cooperating with law enforcement and is confident the truth will come out. He appreciated his time at Oklahoma State, but he and the university mutually agreed a change was appropriate.”

Ferrari was set to be a junior at Oklahoma State next season. Originally from Allen, Texas, Ferrari won the 2021 individual title as a true freshman and was ranked No. 1 through a 10-0 start last year before suffering injuries in a car accident that ended his season.

His younger brother, Anthony, signed with Oklahoma State as part of the 2022 class and is set to join the Cowboys program in the fall.

Contributing: Cydney Henderson

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: NCAA wrestling champion A.J. Ferrari investigated for alleged sexual assault no longer on OSU team

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Stillwater, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Stillwater, OK
State
Oklahoma State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Champion#Osu#Spd#Stwokpolice#Pistolsfiringblog Com#Oklahoman
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

538K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy