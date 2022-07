Longtime Educator Seeks Re-Election to School Board. Longtime Warren County teacher, coach, and principal James B. Bennett is seeking re-election as District 1 School Commissioner. Bennett served as a classroom teacher for 16 years while he coached basketball and football before becoming an assistant principal at Warren County Junior High. During the time Bennett was assistant principal, Director of Schools Pedro Paz moved Bennett to serve as principal of Morrison Elementary School. “I loved my time as principal at Morrison Elementary. The community was so supportive of that school and the parents were always involved with whatever we were doing as a school family, ” said Bennett when asked about his time as a Morrison Eagle.

