Baltimore, MD

Lidl celebrates grand opening of first location in Baltimore today

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
BALTIMORE — German grocery store, Lidl, celebrated the grand opening of its first store in Baltimore today.

It's located at the newly reimagined Northwood Commons on Havenwood Rd., and will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The store will create more than 45 new jobs for the area with a starting pay of $15.50.

They're also partnering with a Maryland food bank to donate $1 for every customer that downloads the MyLidl app from now until Sunday.

