Brownwood, TX

Woodrow “Wayne” Hudson, 75, of Brownwood

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWoodrow “Wayne” Hudson, age 75, of Brownwood passed away peacefully on July 9, 2022 in Abilene. Funeral services for Wayne will be held on Friday, July 15 at 2:00PM in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Thursday, July 14 at...

koxe.com

Frances Lenora Perry, 89, of Brownwood

In the early morning hours of July 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, Frances Lenora Perry, age 89, of Brownwood, left her Earthly body to meet her Lord and Savior. Frances was born July 5, 1933, to Marion Lee and Eleanor (Banks) Pendergrass in Comanche, Texas. What a grand...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Jerry Dale Johnson, 70, of Coleman

Funeral service for Jerry Dale Johnson, 70 of Coleman, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Taylor, Texas.
COLEMAN, TX
koxe.com

Sammy Houston Foster, 70, of Brownwood

“It ain’t dying I’m talking about. It’s living.” Gus – Lonesome Dove. Sammy Houston Foster, of Brownwood, passed away on Friday, July 1st at the age of 70 years old. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 27, 1952, to his father Homer H....
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Richard Shield, 89, of Santa Anna

Richard Shield age 89 of Santa Anna, Texas passed from this life to the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 8:31 am at Holiday Hill Nursing Home in Coleman. Services will be Friday at 10:00 am at the Santa Anna Cemetery Pavilion. Interment will follow with services under the care and direction of Henderson Funeral of Santa Anna.
SANTA ANNA, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Former Local Resident Johnson Now University President

Former Brownwood resident, and Howard Payne University Vice-President Dr. Brad Johnson was recently named President of College of the Ozarks, in Point Lookout, Missouri. Johnson spent about twelve years in Brownwood in two different jobs at Howard Payne. From 1996 – 1999 he was Director of Counseling at the university. He moved to Abilene for four years, but returned in 2003 when Dr. Lanny Hall was hired as President. For nearly ten years Johnson served at Howard Payne first as Vice-President of Enrollment and Student Services, and then Vice-President of Advancement.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Terri Lynn Carruth, 59, of Bangs

Terri Lynn Carruth, 59, of Bangs, Texas passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Services will be held at a later date. Terri was born September 13, 1963 in Chicago, Illinois to Anthony Tomassone and Elizabeth Brunsen. She graduated from Castleberry High School in 1983. Terri married Dennis Carruth in 1985 in Fort Worth, Texas and began a life together that blessed them with two children. Terri worked in sales most of her life which gave her opportunities to travel all over the world. She was happiest when home being the best wife/mom to her family. After her grandchildren were born, they occupied most of her time and they spent every chance they could together. Her and Dennis lived on the farm they built together in Bangs Texas and they enjoyed spending their time together watching the animals around them. Terri was loved by so many and was a second mother to most of her kid’s friends, they all still refer to her as mom.
BANGS, TX
Texas Monthly

After Serving the Oil Fields, This Barbecue Joint Starts Anew in the Hill Country

Junior Urias introduced the modern style of Texas barbecue to Midland when he opened Up in Smoke BBQ in 2018. That location, a victim of the COVID-related oil and gas industry bust, shuttered in late 2020. Urias did it again in the Hill Country town of Early, just north of Brownwood, where he and his wife Jennifer resurrected Up in Smoke BBQ. In a town known for the seventy-six year old Underwood’s Cafeteria and Bar-B-Q and its unique barbecue beef steak, Urias is producing sliced brisket and sausage better than he had in Midland at the new brick-and-mortar that opened five months ago. This one comes with a retail meat market too.
MIDLAND, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood ISD School Spotlight: Brownwood Middle School

Brownwood Middle School (BMS) welcomes students for the 2022-2023 school year, continuing its tradition of offering students a wide variety of educational choices. Sandra Richardson returns for her third year as BMS Principal, her passion for the district stronger than ever. “Brownwood has been my district of choice to raise and educate my own children, Cody, Cory, and Carlee, who are all proud Brownwood Lion graduates, and are now members of the Fighting Texas Aggie Classes of 2019 and 2025. Whoop!” stated Richardson. She joined Brownwood ISD in 2008 as a high school assistant principal and Career and Technical Education (CTE) Coordinator. “Previously, I was principal at Priddy ISD and before that, I was CTE Director for Marble Falls ISD,” Richardson said. She has been an educator for twenty-nine years, instructing English, Theatre Arts, Business Education, Computer Programming, Accounting, and Career Investigations classes.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Stage 1 water restrictions placed on Brown County

Lake Brownwood reached the five (5) foot low level as of Friday, July 15, 2022. This triggers the first stage of Brown County Water Improvement District’s Drought Contingency Plan. In this first stage, BCWID calls for Voluntary Water Restrictions. John Allen, Water District Manager, shared the following information concerning...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Home on Belmeade Street Heavily Damaged in Tuesday Fire

Brownwood Fire investigators believe an air conditioner overloaded an electrical outlet causing a house fire Tuesday evening at 2005 Belmeade Street in south Brownwood. According to Brownwood Fire Chief Eric Hicks, firefighters responded to the scene at 6:33 pm Tuesday to find flames. The two residents were not home at the time but arrived later. Damage done to the residence on Belmeade is estimated at $95,000. The Red Cross was called to assist the residents. There were no injuries but a pet cat perished in the fire, Hicks said, adding that there was a similar fire over the weekend.
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Brownwood investigating overnight murder

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brownwood police are investigating a Murder overnight. The murder happened on the 2700 block of Elizabeth Drive just after midnight Thursday. Police say officers arrived at the home after receiving reports of shots fired and found two females tending to a male victim, later identified as Ivan Sergio Garcia-Rincon, 34, who […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Human Remains Found Along a Rural Highway Thursday

RANGER, TX – The Eastland County Sheriff's Office is reporting human remains have been found along a rural highway Thursday morning. In a news release, the ECSO said, "In the early morning of Thursday, July 14, 2022, the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office received a report of skeletal remains that were found on a property located West of Ranger on Loop 254. Deputies verified that the the remains were human. An investigation is ongoing and in the early stages. Texas Rangers were called to assist. The remains will be sent to the University of North Texas for forensics. There is no other information that can be given at this time."
RANGER, TX
koxe.com

Strong Storms Expected This Afternoon

From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – As of 1:05 pm, strong storms had developed just north of Early and Brownwood on Highway 183, near Cross Plains in Callahan County and near Oplin in Callahan County. They are moving toward the South at about 20 mph. WHAT TO EXPECT: Storms...
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Brady Man Charged with Murder of Brownwood Man

BROWNWOOD- A Brownwood man was shot and killed this morning and another man has been arrested. According to the Brownwood Police Department, on Thursday July 14, 2022, law enforcement was dispatched to the 2700 block of Elizabeth Drive regarding a shots fired call. Once on scene, officers were directed to the front yard on a residence and observed a Hispanic male who had gunshot wounds. The man, identified as 34-year-old Ivan Sergio Garcia-Rincon, was transported to Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood in critical condition. Lifesaving measures were taken but were unsuccessful and Rincon was…
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Brownwood City Council to Hold Two Special Meetings This Week

WEDNESDAY AGENDA – July 20. The City Council may deliberate on the following items. Council to receive the no-new-revenue and voter-approval tax rates if available. Discussion regarding FY 2022/2023 Proposed Budget. Council to take record vote on proposed tax rate if certified rolls and tax rates are available. Adjournment.
BROWNWOOD, TX

