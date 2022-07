Marvel Studios is getting ready for their big Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con next week, with the studio expected to reveal some new information about their upcoming plans. But before that happens the studio is busy filming their upcoming Disney+ series like Loki season two and Ironheart. Ironheart follows the story of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Filming has been underway for about a month now and only a few set photos have been released from the series. Now, in a brand new batch of set photos, the series seems to be blowing up a White Castle.

MOVIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO