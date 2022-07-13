Jamesville Beach Closed For Swimming Due To Algal Bloom

Fesko Farms in Skaneateles, New York, milks 1,524 head with 800 of them young stock. However, a new enterprise opens at the dairy farm this year: camping. Kim Brayman, daughter of Chris Fesko and her late husband, Rick Fesko, embarked on the project last year. Brayman and her husband, Eric, took over the farm’s ownership and operation in recent years. This year will mark the campground’s “soft opening” with 20 campsites, four of which are cabins. While setting up a campground may not seem like a lot of work, the red tape of zoning issues as well as dealing with material costs and supply shortages made the project more complex and costly than Brayman had anticipated.
