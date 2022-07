SALT LAKE CITY — Drs. Cara Heuser and Alexandra Eller say the way Utah's abortion trigger ban law is written leaves them in an impossible situation. Both maternal fetal medicine physicians based in Salt Lake City say they're caught between their professional duty to protect the lives of both pregnant mothers and their babies — and a fear that even if they prescribe or perform what seemingly should be a legal abortion under the exemptions listed in the law, they could still end up getting charged with a second-degree felony.

