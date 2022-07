JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The photo is cute enough: New York State Police on Sunday rounded up six ducklings that were spotted along I-86 in Jamestown. The reason for the rescue, though, is that their mother was struck by a vehicle. The duck survived, and state troopers turned it over to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation so that she can undergo rehabilitation.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO