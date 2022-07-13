ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon, PA

Sharon project gets $348K grant

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HEOhB_0gegiUeH00
Adobe Stock

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Sharon is getting over $348,000 to upgrade a traffic signal.

The money will be used to modernize the signal at West State Street and Irvine Avenue.

Rep. Mark Longietti, D-Mercer, said the work will complement upgrades to Sharon’s business district.

“The city has been revitalizing the State Street corridor and recently completed a streetscape project to add new ADA ramps and pedestrian-level lighting at the eastern section. As Downtown Sharon continues experiencing a revival, with new shops bringing increased pedestrian traffic, the signal safety enhancements are all the more important,” he said.

The total project cost for the signal is $435,000. The $348,000 is part of a statewide grant package awarded through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s “Green Light-Go” program.

The money is earmarked for projects that improve efficiency, operational improvements, traffic signal retiming, developing special event plans, monitoring traffic signals and technology upgrades.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

New kayak launch unveiled in Mercer County

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Kayakers have a new place to put in. A new kayak launch is up and ready to go at Kidds Mill Park on the Shenango River, near the Kidds Mill covered bridge. The launch was installed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. You can...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Trumbull County homeowners face floodplain violations

Imagine living in your home for decades and finding out now that your property is violating flood regulations. That's what's happening to six homeowners in Trumbull County because an error occurred under the county in the 1990s. Now, it's in the hands of these homeowners to comply, which could cost...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Sharon, PA
Sharon, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
ellwoodcity.org

Sheetz Construction On Track, Tentative Opening December 2022

The construction of a new Sheetz at the intersection of Fountain Avenue and Fifth Street is on track with a tentative opening time frame of late December 2022 according to Public Relations Manager, Nicholas Ruffner. The new, mega convenience store and gas station will be approximately 6,000 square feet with...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
WKBN

Warren schools adding metal detectors

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Warren City Schools will use an added layer of security in the new school year. The district is in the process of buying metal detectors to use at the main entrances of its schools.
WARREN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
erienewsnow.com

Hard-to-Read License Plate Event Coming up Monday

An event to help people with illegible and damaged license plates get free replacements is coming up Monday, July 18, according to Rep. Parke Wentling. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department at 208 Depot St., Jamestown. A borough police officer...
JAMESTOWN, PA
WKBN

School supply giveaway set for Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is holding a school supply giveaway next month. Backpacks and school supplies will be given away on Aug. 5 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 155 Tod Ave. NW. If your child is not with you at the time of...
WARREN, OH
WKBN

Employees of local ambulance company report paycheck issues

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Employees of a local ambulance company are fed up. They said their checks have been delayed and that this isn’t the first time it has happened. WKBN received several anonymous phone calls and complaints about employees at MedStar not getting paid. Several employees, who...
WARREN, OH
beckersasc.com

$2.3M paid for Ohio medical office building

A medical office building in Youngstown, Ohio, was sold to a California investor for $2.3 million July 12, The Business Journal reported. The building houses Mercy Health-Youngstown Neurology, The Kidney Group and Fresenius Medical Care. The transaction includes the building and an adjoining vacant lot.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Mahoning County indictments: July 14, 2022

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned indictments for the following cases on Thursday. Kendall Jajuan Kareem Jones: Aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. Anthony William Hamlett:...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WKBN

WKBN

38K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy