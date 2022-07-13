ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Busted For Driving Drunk Through Work Zone, Fleeing Cops In Wilton, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aKElC_0gegiB7i00
A man is behind bars after he was allegedly busted driving drunk in a work zone and then tried running from police in Wilton. Photo Credit: New York State Police Facebook/Google Maps street view

A Capital District man is behind bars after he was allegedly busted driving drunk in a work zone and then tried running from police.

New York State Police said 911 calls started coming in at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, with reports of an erratic driver in Saratoga County heading southbound on I-87 in the town of Wilton.

Callers told police the vehicle was “all over the roadway” and striking construction cones, not far from road crews.

Troopers stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as 44-year-old Neil Desposito, of Menands.

At one point, he tried fleeing from troopers by running into the woods, but was quickly caught and arrested, police said.

Desposito reportedly refused to submit to a chemical test and was taken to the Saratoga County jail, where he is being held without bail.

He faces multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, and resisting arrest.

He’s due back in Wilton Court on Tuesday, July 19.

