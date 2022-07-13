ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Senior Send-Off – Elmira’s Ashleigh Bertelsen

By Andy Malnoske
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another Senior Send-Off with 18 Sports.

Sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision, we salute Elmira High School’s Ashleigh Bertelsen of the Express. Ashleigh was a standout on the Express track and field team as a thrower and is thrilled to take her talents to Ithaca College next year. Without question, Bertelsen will make an immediate impact for the Bombers in 2022 and beyond.

If you have a standout student-athlete you’d like to see recognized, email us at sports@wetmtv.com and we’ll showcase everyone of are local senior standouts.

