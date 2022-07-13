Quincy woman pleads Guilty to lesser charges in 2021 drug death

IL. State Police release more details of Wednesday shooting. The Illinois State Police says that a suspect who was shot by Hancock County authorities Wednesday afternoon died of their injuries. The ISP released a statement Thursday about the shooting, which they say involved two Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Deputies. According...
Information has been released about an arrest in Morgan County from yesterday evening involving the U.S. Marshals. U.S. Marshals of the Central District of Illinois booked 24 year old Joshua D. Lowe of Springfield into the Morgan County Jail at 6:23PM on Cass County charges of home invasion, mob action, conspiracy, and battery.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal man is behind bars facing burglary and resisting arrest charges. On Tuesday, business owners in the 100 block of North Main St called police around 4:12 a.m. to report someone had broken into their business that's located below their home. Police obtained the...
Henderson County Deputy Matthew Link releases the arrest of a Gladstone, IL man for Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer. On Wednesday, July 13th, 2022 at 10:20pm Deputies were called to Gladstone for a trespassing and an assault complaint. Deputies took the complaint and went to the suspect’s residence to speak with him. At the residence, Deputies were met outside by the suspect, Ryan M. Smith (age 30). When Deputies went to place Smith under arrest, he resisted them and began fighting with Deputies. During the arrest, one Deputy received injuries. Smith was transported to the Henderson County Jail where he also resisted and fought jail staff. Smith has been charged with Criminal Trespass to Land (misdemeanor), Resisting Arrest (class 4 Felony), and Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer (class 2 Felony). Smith is currently housed in the Henderson County Jail on no bond. Bond will be set by a Judge. Smith is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police investigate after a shooting Thursday morning. Burlington police responded about 12:38 a.m. to the 2200 block of Flint Hills Drive for a report of gunshots heard. According to police officers found evidence of multiple gunshots being fired in the area, including shell casings and...
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal man wanted on felony warrants is back behind bars after incident on Monday. Around 3:05 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the 1200 block of Center Street for a possible burglary in progress. A witness told authorities that a man driving a...
Brad K McClain (49) Quincy for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at 36th & Holiday Dr. PTC. Ronald Woods, 21, Quincy, for Stealing at Johnson Park 1901 Harrison on 11/8/22. NTA. Vicki Harness, 66, Quincy reports the theft of Apple Airpods from her residence in the 900 block...
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Curtis Lovelace will receive $4.5 million from a civil lawsuit. It's a story that has been making headlines since 2006, when Lovelace's first wife, Cory, died. Attorney Curtis Lovelace was indicted for first degree murder eight years after his first wife died when the case...
QUINCY — Cammy Vaughan was in the front of the line Tuesday afternoon. She was part of 25 or so people who wanted to protest Judge Robert Adrian’s announcement that he intends to stay on the bench. Vaughan was the young woman who went public after Adrian had overturned the sexual assault conviction of Drew Clinton, who allegedly had assaulted Vaughan.
BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Police say a 28-year-old suspect in the shooting of a Chicago police officer is in custody in Iowa. Burlington police say Jabari Edwards, of Chicago, was arrested Wednesday in Burlington. He was wanted in Cook County, Illinois, on warrants charging two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Protestors and supporters gathered on Tuesday gathered at the kick-off campaign for an Adams County judge who became the center of international controversy last January after overturning a sexual assault conviction. Judge Robert Adrian kicked-off his campaign to retain his 8th Judicial Circuit position at...
MCDONOUGH Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in McDonough County. Just after 2 p.m., the McDonough/Schuyler Communications Center received a 911 call about a crash at U.S. 67 and Ina Road, the sheriff’s office said in a media release. A witness...
11 new cases among residents from Monday to Wednesday. The outbreak of COVID-19 among residents at the Illinois Veteran's Home in Quincy continues, with 11 new cases reported between Monday and Wednesday. Vet's Home Administrator Troy Culbertson made the announcement Wednesday in a letter to residents, their families and staff....
