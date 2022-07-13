ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Quincy woman pleads Guilty to lesser charges in 2021 drug death

 2 days ago

Caitlin Dietiker enters Guilty plea in Adams County court. A Quincy woman, accused in the 2021 drug death of a Quincy woman, has pleaded Guilty to two lesser counts. Caitlin...

Suspect in Hancock Co. shooting dies of their injuries

IL. State Police release more details of Wednesday shooting. The Illinois State Police says that a suspect who was shot by Hancock County authorities Wednesday afternoon died of their injuries. The ISP released a statement Thursday about the shooting, which they say involved two Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Deputies. According...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
U.S. Marshals Arrest Springfield Man on Cass County Warrants

Information has been released about an arrest in Morgan County from yesterday evening involving the U.S. Marshals. U.S. Marshals of the Central District of Illinois booked 24 year old Joshua D. Lowe of Springfield into the Morgan County Jail at 6:23PM on Cass County charges of home invasion, mob action, conspiracy, and battery.
CASS COUNTY, IL
Man charged with burglary, resisting arrest

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal man is behind bars facing burglary and resisting arrest charges. On Tuesday, business owners in the 100 block of North Main St called police around 4:12 a.m. to report someone had broken into their business that's located below their home. Police obtained the...
Suspect dead after confrontation with Hancock County deputies

CARTHAGE - Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that has left one person dead near Route 136 and County Road 2500 E in Hancock County. According to release from the Illions State Police, the Hancock County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
ISP: Suspect held deputy at gunpoint in squad car before officers shot him

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police released new information Thursday regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Hancock, County, resulting in the death of the suspect. ISP reported that the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious person in a rural part...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
Gladstone Man Arrested for Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer

Henderson County Deputy Matthew Link releases the arrest of a Gladstone, IL man for Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer. On Wednesday, July 13th, 2022 at 10:20pm Deputies were called to Gladstone for a trespassing and an assault complaint. Deputies took the complaint and went to the suspect’s residence to speak with him. At the residence, Deputies were met outside by the suspect, Ryan M. Smith (age 30). When Deputies went to place Smith under arrest, he resisted them and began fighting with Deputies. During the arrest, one Deputy received injuries. Smith was transported to the Henderson County Jail where he also resisted and fought jail staff. Smith has been charged with Criminal Trespass to Land (misdemeanor), Resisting Arrest (class 4 Felony), and Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer (class 2 Felony). Smith is currently housed in the Henderson County Jail on no bond. Bond will be set by a Judge. Smith is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Police investigate shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police investigate after a shooting Thursday morning. Burlington police responded about 12:38 a.m. to the 2200 block of Flint Hills Drive for a report of gunshots heard. According to police officers found evidence of multiple gunshots being fired in the area, including shell casings and...
BURLINGTON, IA
Henderson County arrests man for hitting police officers

Henderson County Deputy Matthew Link on Thursday announced the arrest of a Gladstone, Ill., man for Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer. On Wednesday, July 13th, 2022 at 10:20 p.m., deputies were called to Gladstone for a trespassing and an assault complaint. Deputies took the complaint and went to the suspect’s residence to speak with him. At the residence, deputies were met outside by the suspect, Ryan M. Smith, age 30.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
Man arrested on warrants after police called for possible burglary

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal man wanted on felony warrants is back behind bars after incident on Monday. Around 3:05 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the 1200 block of Center Street for a possible burglary in progress. A witness told authorities that a man driving a...
HANNIBAL, MO
QPD Blotter for July 15, 2022

Brad K McClain (49) Quincy for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at 36th & Holiday Dr. PTC. Ronald Woods, 21, Quincy, for Stealing at Johnson Park 1901 Harrison on 11/8/22. NTA. Vicki Harness, 66, Quincy reports the theft of Apple Airpods from her residence in the 900 block...
QUINCY, IL
Police officer shoots suspect in Hancock County

Carthage, Ill.- According to the Illinois State Police, an officer shot a suspect Wednesday, July 13th in Hancock County. TV Station WGEM reports that the shooting happened on US Route 136 at 2500 East in rural Hancock County at about 2 PM Wednesday. ISP said that a suspect had been...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
Curtis Lovelace wins $4.5M lawsuit against Adams County, Quincy Police

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Curtis Lovelace will receive $4.5 million from a civil lawsuit. It's a story that has been making headlines since 2006, when Lovelace's first wife, Cory, died. Attorney Curtis Lovelace was indicted for first degree murder eight years after his first wife died when the case...
QUINCY, IL
Man sought in shooting of Chicago officer arrested in southeast Iowa

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Police say a 28-year-old suspect in the shooting of a Chicago police officer is in custody in Iowa. Burlington police say Jabari Edwards, of Chicago, was arrested Wednesday in Burlington. He was wanted in Cook County, Illinois, on warrants charging two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
BURLINGTON, IA
Protestors, supporters at Adams County judge's re-election kick-off

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Protestors and supporters gathered on Tuesday gathered at the kick-off campaign for an Adams County judge who became the center of international controversy last January after overturning a sexual assault conviction. Judge Robert Adrian kicked-off his campaign to retain his 8th Judicial Circuit position at...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
1 killed in McDonough Co. motorcycle crash

MCDONOUGH Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in McDonough County. Just after 2 p.m., the McDonough/Schuyler Communications Center received a 911 call about a crash at U.S. 67 and Ina Road, the sheriff’s office said in a media release. A witness...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
More COVID-19 cases at IL Vets Home-Quincy

11 new cases among residents from Monday to Wednesday. The outbreak of COVID-19 among residents at the Illinois Veteran's Home in Quincy continues, with 11 new cases reported between Monday and Wednesday. Vet's Home Administrator Troy Culbertson made the announcement Wednesday in a letter to residents, their families and staff....
QUINCY, IL

