New businesses opening Downtown San Luis Obispo

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 2 days ago
Some new businesses are popping up in San Luis Obispo.

Signs are now up for Wetzel’s Pretzels, which is occupying the former Sock Drawer location at 852 Higuera Street. An opening date has not been released.

Downtown SLO says Hooray for Hollywood is opening its second San Luis Obispo County store, with a new location at the corner of Garden and Higuera streets. It also has a store in Morro Bay.

Hella Hot Chicken is opening this week in The Creamery on the 500 block of Higuera Street.

Finally, La Esquina is taking over the spot where Ciopinot Seafood Grill was at 1049 Nipomo Street and creating La Esquina Distillery, according to Downtown SLO.

