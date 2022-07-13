ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather forecast

fox5ny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect another warm, humid evening tonight, but have...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/11 Monday morning forecast

After a glorious weather weekend for many, the heat is about to be turned up for this upcoming week.In the meantime, tonight will be clear and comfortable. 68 will be the low in the city, while some of our suburbs will see lows drop into the 50s. Monday looks to be another spectacular day, with sun-filled skies and continued low humidity. Our high will be 85. For Monday night, the humidity will be on the rise, and a warmer night is in store, with a low of 72 under partly cloudy skies.Tuesday may be the beginning of our first official heat wave in the city, as temps soar into the 90s, and humidity becomes oppressive. 
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms Possible this Weekend

UNDATED -- Thunderstorms are expected this weekend and some could be severe. Saturday night could see some storms in west central Minnesota. Sunday will be the main day though with more widespread thunderstorms possible. The main threats will be high winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall.
ENVIRONMENT
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts A Swamp Of Heavy Rain, Hail & Thunderstorms Today

No one will blame you if this week's sweltering heat has you desperate for a beach day. But, Ontario's weather forecast says to hold off until the weekend. According to The Weather Network (TWN), an incoming pattern of strong winds, heavy rain, large hail, and thunderstorms will hit eastern Ontario hard on Tuesday, turning cottage country into a soggy mess.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Rain is expected as storm threat increases in the tropics

Rain is expected this week as a storm threat in the tropics increases from a possible tropical activity in the Gulf late this week. “We'll be watching the tropics this week and the potential for heavy rainfall. Each day will feature showers and t-storms, but it could be particularly wet by the middle and end of the work week. Our forecast is heavily dependent on what a potential tropical system does in the northern Gulf. Right now, there isn't much out there, but as we head through the week a low pressure could begin to form and organize,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy