ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, ME

Community Champion educates and supports firefighters battling cancer

By Talia Clarke
WMTW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarmington firefighter Steve Bunker battled a rare...

www.wmtw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

Fire burns popular Freeport restaurant

FREEPORT, Maine (WMTW) - Fire caused significant damage to Petrillo’s Food & Drink on Depot Street in Freeport Thursday night. The owner of the restaurant, Dom Petrillo, says he believes his business may be a total loss. “We are grateful that nobody was hurt and thankful to the first responders,” he said.
FREEPORT, ME
WMTW

State police investigating Newport incident

NEWPORT, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating after an incident at a Newport campground. A heavy police presence could be seen around the Sabasticook Lake Campground late Friday afternoon. The road was blocked off around the campground for several hours. One neighbor said he heard a gunshot. “It...
NEWPORT, ME
Kool AM

Maine Fire Chief Under Review After Using Town Truck to Fill His Swimming Pool

According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine fire chief is under review following multiple instances of reported misuse of town fire trucks. The Kennebec Journal reports that Unity Fire Chief, Blaine Parsons, in under review for recent conduct after complaints that the chief took the town's ladder truck to a neighboring town for an Independence Day parade and that he used one of the tanker trucks to fill his swimming pool.
UNITY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmington, ME
Society
Local
Maine Health
City
Farmington, ME
Farmington, ME
Health
Local
Maine Society
WMTW

Central Maine Healthcare reaches new deal with Anthem

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Central Maine Healthcare has reached a new multi-year agreement that will keep the system's hospitals, facilities and providers within the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield network. That includes Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. It also includes patients in commercial and Medicare Advantage plans.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Why I Haven’t Been To My Mother’s Grave in the 17 Years Since She Died

It's weird how certain, seemingly random things can trigger memories that can send you for a loop. It's been almost 17 years since my mother died and just yesterday I thought I should call her to tell her about something I happened to read that she would be interested in and quickly realized she was not there to call and hasn't been for a long time.
BETHEL, ME
WMTW

'He is inspiring': Maine soccer coach is helping change lives

POLAND, Maine — Poland Regional High School has a new head coach for the boys soccer team and he is proving to be an inspiration to his players. Josh Kennison is also a world-champion para-athlete. He says he is working with students on the field and helping them have a better outlook on life off the field.
POLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Brain Tumor#Firefighters#Disease
Kool AM

21-Year-Old Inmate Dies in Maine Prison on Thursday Morning

According to WGME 13, an inmate at the Maine Correctional Facility in Windham is dead. The Maine Department of Corrections said that Alexander Lewis, 21 of Wilton, passed away at about 1:30 am. Lewis had been serving a two year sentence that stemmed from domestic violence, criminal threatening and aggravated assault convictions.
wabi.tv

Deadly Maine shooting deemed self-defense; no charges will be filed

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Attorney General’s Office has determined that a deadly shooting in Augusta in May was a case of self-defense. Augusta and State police were called to Ready Road Service Towing Company on Riverside Drive in Augusta just before 11 a.m. on May 20. When...
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Resident, 21, dies at Maine Correctional Center

WINDHAM, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections on Thursday confirmed the death of a Maine Correctional Center resident. Alexander Lewis, 21, died around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the MDOC said in a release. The Office of the Attorney General and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were notified,...
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

See Photos of Damon’s Beverage Augusta Being Torn Down on Wednesday

As we've been reporting on ever since crews broke ground on the new building, the time has finally come for the (now old) Damon's Beverage Augusta building to be torn down. In several posts on their company Facebook Page, Damon's shared lots of photos and videos of an excavation crew from MaineEx tearing down the old building. Where you see the old building in a current pile of ruins will soon be a brand-spanking-new, and much larger, parking lot for the new store!
AUGUSTA, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
WMTW

Woman accused of setting fire that destroyed Maine house, 2 vehicles

A woman is accused of setting a fire that destroyed a house and two motor homes. Officials arrested 44-year-old Alison Trask of Palmyra. Investigators were called to the fire around 3:30 a.m. on Warren Hill Road in Palmyra. In addition to the destruction of the home and vehicles, authorities say...
PALMYRA, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Huggers sell Cod Cove Inn

Cod Cove Inn has a new owner. On July 1, Scott Larson of Southport was part of a group that became the Route 27 inn’s new owner. For nine years, Ted and Jill Hugger owned the Edgecomb inn with 28 rooms, an outdoor heated pool, and a flower garden with a gazebo. But that all changed when a commercial property broker told the Huggers a potential buyer was interested. Ted Hugger thought selling the inn was probably five to six years from now, but the offer was too good to refuse. “If the money is right then the time is probably right,” he said.
SOUTHPORT, ME
Down East

The Four Maine Antiques Trails No Treasure Hunter Should Miss

Seasoned collectors know: Maine’s reverence for history, abundance of old homesteads and estates, and generations of tourist traffic make the Pine Tree State an antiquing destination par excellence. With so much to comb through, where’s a picky picker to start? We’ve rounded up 40 of our favorite antiques stores, vintage shops, flea markets, and more, following four winding routes across the state. Treasure hunters, it’s road-trip time.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Inmate serving time for murder, dies at Maine State Prison

WARREN, Maine (WABI) - An inmate from Massachusetts who murdered a man from Exeter in the mid-90′s died at the Maine State Prison early Wednesday morning. Department of Corrections says 66-year-old Jeffrey Sibley’s death was attended by medical staff. The Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner have been...
EXETER, ME
101.9 The Rock

Lewiston Man Dies in Crash on Maine Turnpike in Falmouth

A Lewiston man was killed early Friday morning when the SUV he was driving went off the Maine Turnpike in Falmouth and crashed into a concrete bridge abutment. Maine State Troopers and Falmouth Fire & Rescue responded shortly after 5:00 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash at mile marker 56 northbound, according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety.
LEWISTON, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy