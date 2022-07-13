ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

Panthers Sign Alex Lyon

By Nicholas Niedzielski
gocheckers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Florida Panthers added depth to their goalie group on day one of free agency, signing Alex Lyon to a 1-year, 2-way contract. Lyon, 29, is 93-61-26 with a 2.65 goals-against average...

