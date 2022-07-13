ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comet Cafe in Milwaukee to resume dinner service

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
MILWAUKEE — Comet Cafe in Milwaukee will officially reopen for dinner service on Saturday, July 16, marking another hurdle towards returning to normal for the restaurant which was forced to shutter during the COVID pandemic.

Our partners at OnMilwaukee reported that you can expect similar menu items like their compact turkey dinner, macaroni and cheese and meatloaf with beer gravy - among many other items. Breakfast is, of course, still served all day long.

Comet will be open Wednesday - Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting this Saturday. Drinks and pie can be purchased every day until 10 p.m.

Comet reopened on June 9 after being closed for two years during the pandemic. They opened under new ownership but foods and drinks will be familiar to the returning customer.

