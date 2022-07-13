Get a flippin' good deal on Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 during Prime Day (Update: Expired)

OnePlus has a reputation for solid service in the mid-range smartphone market, but I was disappointed that some components had not been upgraded in the recently reviewed OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, which starts at £369. There is also disappointment with the new Nord CE 2 Lite 5G -- not so much with the phone itself, but because in a crowded market this £279 phone is arguably more expensive than it should be: given that the 'Lite' version is only £20 cheaper than the Nord CE 2, which we reviewed back in March, OnePlus could have pushed its cheapest handset further on price (see specs comparison below). Like its Nord CE predecessors, the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is not officially on sale in the US.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO