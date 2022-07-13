ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Get a flippin' good deal on Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 during Prime Day (Update: Expired)

ZDNet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an age where we are so focused on our phones that look like fancy bricks, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 is doing it differently. Though this new flip phone has a large screen, you...

www.zdnet.com

ZDNet

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, hands on: OnePlus's most affordable handset could offer better value

OnePlus has a reputation for solid service in the mid-range smartphone market, but I was disappointed that some components had not been upgraded in the recently reviewed OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, which starts at £369. There is also disappointment with the new Nord CE 2 Lite 5G -- not so much with the phone itself, but because in a crowded market this £279 phone is arguably more expensive than it should be: given that the 'Lite' version is only £20 cheaper than the Nord CE 2, which we reviewed back in March, OnePlus could have pushed its cheapest handset further on price (see specs comparison below). Like its Nord CE predecessors, the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is not officially on sale in the US.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Get a more user-friendly remote for your Apple TV/Apple TV 4K for only $30

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. While Apple's motto is "It just works.", sometimes you may wish that their products worked just a little bit better. If you happen to be thinking about looking for a more user-friendly alternative to Apple's Siri Remote, then the Function101 Button Remote for Apple TV/Apple TV 4K could be exactly what you need.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

I feared Amazon was always stalking me. The whole truth really hurt

This was a big day, and it required more self-control than I feared I could muster. I'm human. I'm partial to persuasion. You'd think, then, that Amazon Prime Day would reveal all my inherent weaknesses in one desperate charge toward unfettered spending. I make the assumption, you see, that all...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Z Flip#Galaxy#Samsung Phones#Amazon Prime Day
ZDNet

Get the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 for $735 -- over half off

If you're still looking for a laptop after Prime Day, Lenovo dropped an unexpected sale on one of their best-selling models. Lenovo's ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 laptop is now only $735, but there's a catch - you have to use a code to get the deal. The ThinkBook 15 is...
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Use a second number to keep your real phone number hidden for only $25

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Are there times you wished for a second phone number to use for business or just to keep your real number hidden? But it's just not worth the extra expense of getting an additional phone line... until now. Whether you are setting up a new business, sending work texts, using a dating service, selling on Craigslist, and more, you can now have an affordable second phone number with a Hushed Private Phone Line: Lifetime Subscription.
TECHNOLOGY

