Las Vegas, NV

JACKPOT: Las Vegas local wins $62K jackpot at South Point

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky local won a $62,500 jackpot on Wednesday, July 13 at South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa.

The pot was won after an early morning game of Triple Diamond.

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

