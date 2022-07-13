JACKPOT: Las Vegas local wins $62K jackpot at South Point

Authorities identified 63-year-old Richard Anthony Carrabello as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on July 9 in Las Vegas. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at around 11:00 p.m. on eastbound Lakeshore Rd, just east of BB Residence Road. Officers actively responded to the scene at about 12:30 a.m. According to the investigation reports, a black Indian Scout motorcycle was heading eastbound on Lakeshore Road when the rider failed to maintain its travel lane for undetermined reasons and hit the southeast curb.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO