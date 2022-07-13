JACKPOT: Las Vegas local wins $62K jackpot at South Point
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky local won a $62,500 jackpot on Wednesday, July 13 at South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa.
The pot was won after an early morning game of Triple Diamond.
