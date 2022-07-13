ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Manufacturer failed to keep records of emissions compliance, DNR says

By Jared Strong
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FK2CT_0geggAk300

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources regulates the air emissions from manufacturing facilities. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch)

A manufacturing plant in Perry repeatedly failed to record its use of certain equipment and whether it was emitting visible smoke, making it impossible to know if it was complying with air emissions requirements, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Wiese Industries evolved from a single blacksmith shop in Perry in 1899 and has been owned by a Canadian company since 2003, according to its website. The company uses an array of metal-working machines and ovens to make products to help farmers till their soil.

The company is not required to sample the emissions from those machines and ovens but must limit their operation to a certain number of hours per day, said Jeff Theobald, an environmental specialist for the DNR who has inspected the Perry facility.

Those hours-of-operation limits are set by the DNR to ensure the company isn’t excessively polluting the air.

“Wiese failed to maintain required records, and records are a fundamental means to confirm compliance with air quality requirements at the facility,” according to a recent DNR order that fined the company $3,000.

There is a furnace that is limited to 15 hours per day and welding equipment limited to 21 hours, an inspection report from 2021 noted.

Further, someone at the plant is required to check the exhaust stacks on top of the building for visible smoke at least once each day, Theobald said.

“They had a lot of issues with their recordkeeping,” he said.

The series of events that led to the DNR’s recent fine began in 2016, when someone noticed smoke exhaust coming from the facility, which is located several blocks north of the city’s downtown corridor.

Theobald is trained to determine a smoke’s opacity by sight, and his inspection report said it was 45%. The limit is 40%.

The smoke was the result of oil burning from unspecified parts as they were heated by an oven. The company later installed equipment to wash the oil from the parts before they reached the oven.

Theobald also noted at the time that the company had failed to contact the DNR’s Air Quality Bureau when it planned to install or remove equipment, which could require new limitations to control emissions. He issued a notice of violation to Wiese, one of four in the past six years.

Theobald documented similar failures to apprise the bureau of changes in 2017, 2019 and 2021, along with spotty records of the equipment’s operation.

The last inspection report in July 2021 noted deficient recordkeeping of three ovens, a furnace, welders and other equipment, along with an exhaust stack that was constructed to about one-third the height that was required by the DNR. Stack-height requirements ensure particulate matter dissipates sufficiently before coming into contact with people in town.

As part of a recent agreement with the DNR, Wiese agreed to obtain required permits when adding or modifying equipment that has the potential to pollute the air, to maintain better records and to pay the fine.

Theobald said the company has put a different employee in charge of the recordkeeping task.

The post Manufacturer failed to keep records of emissions compliance, DNR says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 1

Related
WHO 13

Iowa AG’s office warns about solar energy tax credit sales pitches

DES MOINES, Iowa — With energy prices rising year after year, consumers are looking to switch to solar; something that is now leaving Iowans vulnerable to scams. The Iowa Attorney General’s Office is investigating 15 companies that deal with solar panel installation in the state. The investigation is happening now because of the massive amount […]
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Propane Is Not A Guarantee In Iowa This Fall

Rural America and Iowa are no strangers to the use of propane. Their relationship can be traced back at least 100 years and is seen being used in the home and around the operation. CHS, the nation’s largest ag cooperative, is encouraging farmers to prepare for shortages in propane this...
IOWA STATE
superhits1027.com

Iowa farmers are warned of looming propane shortage

DES MOINES — The head of the nation’s largest agricultural cooperative is encouraging Iowa farmers to prepare for liquid propane shortages this fall. CHS CEO Jay Debertin says the foreign export market for propane has grown by leaps and bounds. “CHS doesn’t export propane, we consume it here, but it is impacting the market,” Debertin says, “so I think supply planning for propane is going to be really, really key.”
IOWA STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Scranton Manufacturing Facing 2,000 Garbage Truck Backlog Due to Supply Chain Issues

One business in Greene County recently shared some of the obstacles they are facing and how it’s keeping them from delivering their product to their customers globally. Scranton Manufacturing/New Way is a garbage truck manufacturer and during a visit from Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District Representative Randy Feenstra and Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton learned about the company’s issues with high inflation, labor shortage, and their biggest problem is with supply chain disruptions. Vice President of Sales and Marketing for New Way Trucks and McLaughlin Family Companies Don Ross says specifically it’s the truck chassis they aren’t able to get and it’s mostly caused them to have a 2,000 truck production backlog.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Government
kjan.com

Iowa DNR says E-coli levels exceed standards at two area lakes

(Ames, Iowa) – Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, this week, said swimming is not recommended at beaches at 10 separate Iowa State Parks due to high levels of E.Coli (fecal) bacteria. Sources of E. coli can include untreated human sewage, failing septic tanks, livestock agriculture, pets, wildlife, and illegal connections from home sewer systems to surface water. When E. Coli exceeds the permissible level in recreational water, it results in the closing of beaches, ponds, lakes, and swimming and fishing areas.
IOWA STATE
Food & Wine

150-Year-Old Beer Cave Uncovered By Iowa Utility Workers

A team of Iowa utility workers had a more exciting-than-usual day at work recently, when some underground electrical work revealed a well-preserved "beer cave" from the mid-19th century. According to KCCI, the electrical workers from the city of Winterset were doing some excavation on a project in Madison County — yes, as in The Bridges of — when they ran into the underground structure.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#Manufacturing Plant#Wiese Industries#Canadian
northwestmoinfo.com

A Dozen Iowa Nursing Homes Have Closed Due to Finances

(Radio Iowa) A dozen Iowa nursing homes have closed in the past seven months for financial reasons. Iowa Health Care Association president and C-E-O Brent Willet says like any industry, nursing homes face rising operating costs — but cannot raise daily and monthly rates because those are set by the government for Medicare and Medicaid patients.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
We Are Iowa

Des Moines to build first solar panel fields

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines will construct two solar fields on the city’s southeast side after plans were approving by the City Planning and Zoning Commission last week. The fields will be the first in the metro and are expected to help eliminate fossil fuel usage by 2035 – one of the main goals of the city's sustainability plan.
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Turbines and Zoning Regulations Leads Iowa Farmer To File Lawsuit

When you drive through Iowa, especially through the farmland, you will probably see the rows of windmills. These windmills help place Iowa as a leader in wind energy production- producing 57 percent of the state's energy. But not all windmills/windmill farms are met with open arms. When MidAmerican Energy announced...
IOWA STATE
beckersasc.com

Iowa governor signs legislation requiring more ASC transparency

On June 21, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new piece of legislation, known as Reuben’s Rules, that requires ASCs to provide patients with more transparency, The Clinton Herald reported July 14. The law requires ASCs to disclose to all patients what lifesaving measures they offer when a patient...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa farmers and landowners rally against carbon pipeline projects

DES MOINES, Iowa — A pipeline protest is happening on Tuesday in Des Moines. It concerns three proposed carbon capture pipelines that would cut through the state. Local environmentalists tell KCCI that more than 1,000 Iowa land owners are against the idea. Multiple groups are gathering at the Iowa Utilities Board Tuesday morning to send that message. Companies pitching these multi-billion dollar projects believe they could potentially cut greenhouse gas emissions from ethanol and other agricultural plants.
DES MOINES, IA
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Iowa’s historic tax reform

Earlier this year, Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Legislature passed the largest tax relief measure in the state’s history. The historic tax reform will replace the progressive income tax with a flat 3.90 percent rate by 2026. Iowa’s corporate tax rate will also gradually phase down until it reaches a flat 5.50 percent. Starting next year, the reform will repeal all state taxes on retirement income.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy