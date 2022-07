Amazon’s not your only source of Prime Day deals, as competitors like Walmart have launched their own discounts to try to sway shoppers to their online storefronts. However, since there are so many offers from the retailer, it’s hard to keep up. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best Walmart Prime Day deals that you can shop right now, though you have to hurry if you want to take advantage of any of them because they may disappear at any moment.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO