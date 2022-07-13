ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning's Cirelli, Bogosian to miss start of season after shoulder surgery

Sportsnet.ca
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Lightning will start the 2022-23 season without both centre Anthony Cirelli and defenceman Zach Bogosian as they both underwent shoulder surgery that will keep them on the sidelines for four to six months, general manager Julien BriseBois told media on Wednesday. Cirelli suffered an AC joint...

www.sportsnet.ca

Tampa, FL
