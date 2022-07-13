ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Sentencing the Parkland killer | Day 28

By Victoria Ballard, Rafael Olmeda, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00PiNg_0gegfbPl00

Capital defense attorney Casey Secor pauses while making arguments during during a hearing in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel)

Here are updates from Day 28 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

  • Pre-trial hearings over: Pre-trial hearings ended Wednesday, clearing the way for opening statements and testimony to start next week after more than two years of delays.
  • Close-ups: Defense lawyers and the media came to an agreement to limit close-ups of the defense table to reduce chances a lip-reader could determine what the confessed gunman says to his lawyers.
  • Looking ahead: Opening statements are set to begin Monday. The sentencing trial is expected to last into October.

Go to SunSentinel.com/parkland-shooting for complete coverage of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy and ongoing coverage of the sentencing trial.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

These Are The Parkland School Shooting Sentencing Judge, Lawyers

A jury of 12 people will sit in judgment of the man who killed 17 and wounded 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018. Nikolas Cruz has already pleaded guilty as charged, so the only question for them will be whether he should get life in prison or be sentenced to death.
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rapper Kodak Black arrested in Broward County on oxycodone charge

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested Friday on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, according to court documents. Black, represented by attorney Fred Haddad, appeared before Broward judge Stefanie Moon on Saturday morning and was given a $75,000 bond. Haddad mentioned to Moon that Black was scheduled for a concert Sunday night. At ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WFLA

2 dead, 4 children found alive in Florida murder-suicide

TARMAC, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people died Thursday morning in what Florida deputies said appears to be a murder-suicide in Tarmac. Broward County detectives said deputies responded to a shooting on Hampton Hills Boulevard after a 911 hangup call. Once inside the home, deputies found two dead people in...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida cop accused of using police computer to track woman down at her home

A Coconut Creek police officer has been criminally charged for allegedly using his police computer to track down a woman whom he wanted to meet at her house. Police Officer Scott Hysell, 41, is accused of using his police access to identify and meet the unidentified woman in October. According to the incident report, Hysell accessed the information “via a computer outside the scope of his ...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
NBC Miami

‘I Was Devastated': Friend of Slain Tamarac Woman Speaks Out

Video shared with NBC 6 shows a Thursday night candlelight vigil in Hollywood held in honor of 23-year-old Kayla Hodgson. Meanwhile, in Tamarac, homicide investigators with the Broward Sheriff's Office were seen collecting evidence at the Tamarac Village Apartment complex for a second consecutive night, where Hodgson's body was found inside her apartment Wednesday.
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Top South Florida prosecutor wants ex-wife’s deposition sealed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A request by the top prosecutor of a South Florida county to seal a deposition his ex-wife gave in another case has set off a public records challenge from two newspapers. Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg has asked a state judge to prevent...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Shooting#Murder#School Shootings#Violent Crime#Florida Sun Sentinel
CBS Miami

Man identified in Tamarac murder suicide

FORT LAUDERDALE - A man who reportedly shot a woman before turning the gun on himself in a tragic murder-suicide in Tamarac earlier this week has been identified. Broward sheriff's deputies were sent to a townhome in the 5800 block of Hampton Hills Boulevard early Thursday after a 911 hang-up call. Arriving deputies were able to contact a juvenile who was on the second floor. When they entered, they found the bodies of a man and woman on the kitchen floor. The man was identified as 39-year-old Russell Gardner. According to detectives, preliminary information reveals that the woman was shot multiple times, and Gardner had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Four children, ranging from 5 months old to 11 years old were also found inside the residence, they were unharmed.
TAMARAC, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Police Sergeant Who Targeted Women in His Custody Sentenced to Prison

A onetime Hialeah police sergeant who took a plea deal after he was alleged of taking advantage of and forcing sex acts on women in his custody has turned himself in to begin serving a three-year sentence. Jesus Menocal Jr. turned himself in to a federal prison in Pennsylvania over...
HIALEAH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wflx.com

3 suspects arrested after man, 66, killed in Boynton Beach

Three suspects were arrested Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old man in Boynton Beach, police said. Officials said the victim was killed at the Homing Inn, located at 2821 South Federal Highway, early Friday morning. Police said officers were called to the inn just before 1...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

The Docket: Convicted Murderer Kills Again

A Florida man convicted of one murder kills again months after his release from prison. Two pre-teens arrested for pointing a loaded gun at passing cars. And new life for a 1980 Broward cold case.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida deputies arrest man with 70 felony charges after alleged crime spree

BUNNELL, Fla. — Deputies in northeast Florida arrested a man who has been charged with 70 felonies since 2004, accusing him of orchestrating a multi-state crime spree. Stephen Antwon Johnson, 36, of Fort Lauderdale, was arrested Friday and charged with unlawful possession of personal identification information, three counts of petit theft, one count of violation of community control and having an attached license tag that was not assigned, according to Flagler County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Miami-Dade’s Jason Pizzo will represent a Broward district, since no one opposed him for state Senate

Outside political circles, few in Broward County have ever heard of Jason Pizzo. He’s about to become one of the county’s most important elected officials. Thanks to a combination of factors, the Democratic state senator from Miami-Dade County will represent a huge swath of eastern Broward after November, even though he’s never received a single vote from anyone in the county.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy