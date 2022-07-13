ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks sign Luke Philp, Brett Seney; confirm four other signings

By Dave Melton
Second City Hockey
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Blackhawks announced two more signings on Wednesday afternoon, apparently a couple of players who’ll be on their way to the AHL’s Rockford Ice Hogs. The Blackhawks signed forward Luke Philp and Brett Seney to two-way contracts, eiach worth $750,000 annually. In the same press release,...

