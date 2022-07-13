ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers place pitcher Joe Barlow (finger) on 15-day IL

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HmwoA_0gegfWx000

The Texas Rangers placed right-handed reliever Joe Barlow on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a blister on his right index finger.

The team also recalled right-handers A.J. Alexy and Josh Sborz from Triple-A Round Rock and optioned left-hander Kolby Allard to Round Rock.

Barlow pitched in the eighth inning of Tuesday night’s 14-7 loss to the Oakland A’s in 12 innings. He allowed one run on two hits and struck out a batter in one inning of work.

Barlow, 26, is 3-1 with a career-best 13 saves and a 3.26 ERA in 30 bullpen appearances this season.

Alexy, 24, made his MLB debut last year and pitched in five games for Texas. He is 4-3 with a 6.43 ERA in 18 games (14 starts) this season at Round Rock.

Sborz, 28, has no decisions and an 8.71 ERA in 10 relief appearances this season with the Rangers.

Allard, 24, is 0-2 with an 8.47 ERA in nine relief appearances. He has allowed eight homers in 17 innings of work.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportsnaut

Andrew Benintendi among 10 unvaccinated Kansas City Royals players out for Blue Jays series

All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi and the Kansas City Royals are set to embark on a four-game series up north against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. Well, we thought that would be the case. Unfortunately for the last-place Royals, Benintendi will be among 10 Royals players unable to make the trip to Canada because they remain unvaccinated for the COVID-19 virus.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sportsnaut

New York Yankees great says ‘It’s about a 50% chance that Aaron Judge goes back to Yankees’

New York Yankees great and ESPN analyst Alex Rodriguez thinks that the team only has a 50% chance of re-signing Aaron Judge this winter. The Yankees have been the best team in baseball over the first half of 2022. They have the top record in the league and it would take a collapse never seen before for them not to win the American League East. That outstanding start is in no small part to the fantastic play of Judge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Round Rock, TX
FOX Sports

Corey Seager replaces George Springer on AL All-Star roster

NEW YORK (AP) — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager replaced Toronto outfielder George Springer on the roster for next week's All-Star Game. The Rangers said Seager was an injury replacement for Springer. However, Springer was in the Blue Jays' starting lineup for Thursday night's game against Kansas City. Seager...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Clippard
Person
Tanner Rainey
Person
Kolby Allard
Person
Josh Sborz
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 7/14/2022

The Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners get together for a fun AL West battle. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Rangers prediction and pick. Are the Mariners having fun right now? You bet there are. They have won their last 10 games in a row and are on an absolute tear. […] The post MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 7/14/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a Joey Gallo problem at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees have instilled plenty of faith in slugger Joey Gallo, but he hasn’t reciprocated. Gallo has struggled considerably this season to produce on offense, recording a season average of .161 in the batter’s box, hosting a 28.6% on-base rate and .327 slugging percentage, the worst in his career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#The Texas Rangers#Triple A Round Rock#The Oakland A#Tigers
Sportsnaut

New York Yankees acquire Tyler Wade from the Los Angeles Angels

Utilityman Tyler Wade spent his first five MLB seasons with the New York Yankees before he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels back in November of 2021. While Wade’s career in the Bronx was nothing to write home about, it appears that New York just can’t quit him. Mere days after being designated for assignment, the Yankees have acquired the veteran from Los Angeles. According to Joel Sherman of the NY Post, Wade will report to Triple-A.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
FOX Sports

Mariners bring 12-game win streak into game against the Rangers

Seattle Mariners (49-42, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (41-47, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-3, 2.89 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Rangers: Spencer Howard (1-1, 8.04 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -142, Rangers +121; over/under is 8 1/2...
SEATTLE, WA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

67K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy