Clemson, SC

Where does Swinney rank on this list of Power Five coaches?

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago
CBS Sports recently ranked the top 25 Power Five football coaches, and the top three came as no surprise.

The order, however, is sure to make for plenty of debate.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney came in at No. 3 in CBS’s rankings. Alabama’s Nick Saban topped the outlet’s rankings while Georgia’s Kirby Smart got the nod ahead of Swinney for the No. 2 spot.

Saban has won more national championships than any coach in FBS history (7). Smart most recently claimed his first national title as a head coach with Georgia’s win over Alabama back in January, but Swinney is the only other coach on the list with multiple national titles. He’s also led Clemson to six College Football Playoff appearances compared to Smart’s two.

Southern Cal’s Lincoln Riley and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher rounded out the top 5. Check out CBS’s complete rankings here.

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student-athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

