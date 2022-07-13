ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

US regulators OK new COVID-19 shot option from Novavax

By Associated Press
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gMFOD_0gegf2nh00

By LAURAN NEERGAARD

The U.S. is getting another COVID-19 vaccine choice as the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday cleared Novavax shots for adults.

Novavax makes a more traditional type of shot than the three other COVID-19 vaccines available for use in the U.S. -- and one that’s already available in Europe and multiple other countries.

Nearly a quarter of American adults still haven’t gotten their primary vaccinations even this late in the pandemic, and experts expect at least some of them to roll up their sleeves for a more conventional option — a protein-based vaccine.

The Maryland company also hopes its shots can become a top booster choice in the U.S. and beyond. Tens of millions of Americans still need boosters that experts call critical for the best possible protection as the coronavirus continues to mutate.

For now, the FDA authorized Novavax’s initial two-dose series for people 18 and older.

“I encourage anyone who is eligible for, but has not yet received, a COVID-19 vaccine to consider doing so,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a statement.

Before shots begin, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must recommend how they should be used, a decision expected next week.

Novavax CEO Stanley Erck told The Associated Press that he expected the U.S. to expand use of the vaccine beyond unvaccinated adults fairly quickly.

Already the FDA is evaluating it for those as young as 12, Erck said. Novavax also has submitted data on booster doses, including “mix-and-match” use in people who’d earlier received Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations.

The Biden administration has bought 3.2 million Novavax doses so far, and Erck said vaccinations should begin later this month.

Sharon Bentley of Argyle, Texas, is one of the holdouts. Bentley was hesitant about the first COVID-19 vaccines but then her husband volunteered for a Novavax trial, getting two doses and later a booster.

Her husband’s positive experience with a more tried-and-true technology, “that convinced me,” Bentley said, adding that she planned to tell some unvaccinated friends about the option, too.

The Novavax vaccine is made of copies of the spike protein that coats the coronavirus, packaged into nanoparticles that to the immune system resemble a virus. Then an immune-boosting ingredient, or adjuvant, that’s made from the bark of a South American tree is added that acts as a red flag to ensure those particles look suspicious enough to spark a strong immune response.

Protein vaccines have been used for years to prevent hepatitis B, shingles and other diseases. It’s a very different technology than the dominant Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines that deliver genetic instructions for the body to produce its own copies of the spike protein. The lesser-used Johnson & Johnson option uses a harmless cold virus to deliver spike-making instructions.

Like the other vaccines used in the U.S., the Novavax shots have proved highly effective at preventing COVID-19′s most severe outcomes. Typical vaccine reactions were mild, including arm pain and fatigue. But FDA did warn about the possibility of a rare risk, heart inflammation, that also has been seen with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The Novavax vaccine was tested long before the omicron variant struck. But last month, the company released data showing a booster dose promised a strong immune response even against omicron’s newest relatives — preliminary evidence that several of the FDA’s scientific advisers called compelling.

Still, U.S. regulators are planning for a fall booster campaign using Pfizer and Moderna shots that better target omicron subtypes — and Novavax also has begun testing updated shots. Erck said the company could have updated doses available late in the year.

European regulators recently cleared the Novavax vaccine to be used as young as age 12, and several countries have authorized booster doses of its original vaccine.

Earlier manufacturing difficulties held up the vaccine, although Erck said those have been solved and Novavax can meet global demand. Much of the company’s vaccine, including doses for the U.S., are being produced by the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

The post US regulators OK new COVID-19 shot option from Novavax appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

FDA Grants Emergency Authorization for Novavax COVID Vaccine

July 13, 2022 -- Americans could soon have a fourth option for COVID-19 vaccines after the FDA today granted emergency use authorization to a two-shot vaccine from Novavax. The vaccine is authorized for adults only. Should the CDC follow suit and approve its use, Novavax would join Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson on the U.S. market. A CDC panel of advisors is expected to consider the new entry on July 19.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Examiner

FDA greenlights fourth COVID-19 vaccine option, from Novavax

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized use of the two-dose Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for adults 18 and over, making it the fourth vaccine to be made available since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. The Novavax shots offer an alternative for vaccine holdouts who have resisted the mRNA...
PHARMACEUTICALS
FOXBusiness

US orders 3.2M Novavax COVID-19 vaccine doses

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said Monday that the U.S. government will get 3.2 million doses of Novavax Inc. COVID-19 vaccine once the shot has been authorized for emergency use. Following authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and a recommendation by the Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Texas State
contagionlive.com

More mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Associated with Lower Risk of Long COVID

Health care workers in Italy infected with SARS-CoV-2 were less likely to develop long COVID symptoms if they were fully vaccinated and boosted with an mRNA vaccine, a recent study found. Being fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 provided the most protection against long COVID, a recent study of health...
PHARMACEUTICALS
FOXBusiness

CDC links ice cream brand to deadly Listeria outbreak

A Florida ice cream brand is to blame for a Listeria outbreak that caused one death and sickened nearly two dozen others, according to the CDC. The CDC advised consumers to throw out any ice cream they have from Big Olaf Creamery, as well as clean any utensils that may have touched the product. Big Olaf ice cream is only sold in Florida.
SARASOTA, FL
Medical News Today

Vitiligo and COVID-19 vaccine: Links and more

Recent evidence has shown that COVID-19 vaccination may correlate with the onset or worsening of vitiligo. Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition involving skin pigmentation or color loss. A person with vitiligo develops patches of skin with little or no pigmentation across their body. COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novavax#Covid#Americans#The Associated Press
foodsafetynews.com

Honey recalled after FDA detects active ingredient to treat ED in product

Shopaax.com in Newark, DE is recalling all lots of Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP because it contains undeclared Sildenafil, the active ingredient in the FDA-approved prescription drug Viagra, used to treat erectile dysfunction. The recall was initiated after FDA laboratory analysis confirmed that Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP contains Sildenafil.
NEWARK, DE
foodsafetynews.com

FDA reports illnesses linked to Daily Harvest product have more than doubled

The number of complaints of illnesses related to Daily Harvest brand French Lentil & Leek Crumbles has more than doubled since the FDA’s report on June 30. As of July 14 the Food and Drug Administration is reporting 277 reports from people who ate the frozen crumbles. The agency continues to advise people to not eat the product and to check their freezers for it. As of June 30, 133 people had reported illnesses to the FDA. The company has reported receiving more than 470 reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
foodsafetynews.com

Swiss outbreaks triple in 2021; illnesses also rise

The number of foodborne outbreaks almost tripled in Switzerland in 2021 compared to the year before. This past year, 37 outbreaks were reported with 540 people sick and 40 hospitalized versus 13 outbreaks in 2020. Officials at the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office said the increase could be random,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
960 The Ref

25 million kids missed routine vaccinations because of COVID

GENEVA — (AP) — About 25 million children worldwide have missed out on routine immunizations against common diseases like diptheria, largely because the coronavirus pandemic disrupted regular health services or triggered misinformation about vaccines, according to the U.N. In a new report published Friday, the World Health Organization...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

Numerous outbreak investigations continue under FDA’s jurisdiction

The number of patients in an outbreak of Salmonella Braenderup infections has increased from 59 to 63 in the past week FDA investigators continue to search for the source of the pathogen. A traceback investigation has begun in the investigation but the Food and Drug Administration has not revealed what...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Health experts weigh efficacy of vaccine against BA 2.75

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Health experts warn of a new subvariant of Omicron that is driving a surge in India and has been detected in the Bay Area. It is dubbed BA 2.75 and was found in wastewater samples in June. This, as hospitalizations are seeing an uptick already.The World Health Organization says BA 2.75 is a concern and warns that new variants are becoming more contagious.To date, the most common subvariant in the Bay Area is BA.5, but BA 2.75 may be more contagious.UCSF Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong is hoping the vaccine still protects against serious illness."The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
contagionlive.com

EMA Plans Anaphylaxis Label on Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine

The European agency says there have been “a few cases of anaphylaxis.” The label will also include warnings for paraesthesia and hypoaesthesia. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced yesterday it was going to place a warning label on the Novavax (Nuvaxovid) COVID-19 vaccine for anaphylaxis, paraesthesia (tingling, pricking, chilling, burning, numbness of the skin) and hypoaesthesia (decreased feeling or sensitivity, especially in the skin).
PHARMACEUTICALS
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy