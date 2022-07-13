ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emerald City Bringing Its NY-Style Bagels To The BeltLine

By Post By: Caleb J. Spivak
 3 days ago
Photo: Official

East Atlanta’s Emerald City Bagels next year will open a storefront along the BeltLine as part of Studioplex’s next phase, at 678 Edgewood Ave. NE, Urbanize Atlanta this week was first to report.

Deanna and Jackie Halcrow, the mother-daughter team behind the popular bagel joint, confirmed the news in an email to What Now Atlanta Tuesday.

“Jackie and I are quite excited to be growing our bagel business again,” Deanna Halcrow said. “During our early years as a pop-up, we toyed around with the idea of opening our first shop on or near the BeltLine. At the time, the BeltLine adjacent location choices were limited and we landed our beloved East Atlanta Village location anyway.” The Emerald City Bagels team “looked at a few sites over the past year and a half, we found the perfect spot for our second location at SPX.”

The building that will house Emerald City Bagels is currently under construction and a tentative opening is on the books for summer 2023. “Right now, we’re focused on designing and creating the new space with the help of architect, Sara Hawker.” The Halcrows don’t currently have any other expansion plans.

Columbia Ventures’s 678 Edgewood Avenue will offer ground-level retail with 114 apartments, 15 percent of which will be set aside as affordable.

Rendering: Official | 678 Edgewood Ave.

