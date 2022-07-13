Former UConn guard R.J. Cole looks to prove he belongs in NBA as he suits up for Lakers in summer league

All season long, R.J. Cole kept his emotions in check — until his final moments as a Husky.

Despite scoring a team-high 20 points and dishing out four assists, the UConn men’s basketball team was upset in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The fifth-seeded Huskies lost 70-63 to No. 12 New Mexico State in Buffalo.

After the game, the UConn guard appeared emotionless as he walked off the court. But as he entered an empty hallway outside the locker room, Cole sat down and tears began streaming down his face.

“I was definitely very shocked we went out that way,” Cole said. “It hurt more than anything. I probably didn’t show my face for the next week or two on campus, honestly. It was just that hard knowing we got to that point and just crumbled like that.”

The 6-foot-1 guard from Union, New Jersey, had just finished a tremendous season. He averaged 18.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and earned All-Big East First Team honors. Cole knew long before the stunning first-round exit that the 2021-22 season would be his last in UConn navy blue and white.

“I wouldn’t say I thought about coming back, but it did leave a bad taste in my mouth the fact we lost in the first round,” he said. “Ultimately, I knew it was time for me to take my next step and try to make a pro career.”

Cole, who spent the first two years of his college career at Howard University, fondly remembers his two years with the Huskies, even as he describes last season as bittersweet. UConn had hoped to make a run to the Sweet 16 or Elite Eight. Still, despite not making it that far, the team accomplished quite a bit.

“My favorite memory is just being a team that put UConn back on the map,” Cole said. “UConn was in the dark ages for a little bit. Then, being able to be that team that put us back in the NCAA tournament two years in a row. I know we didn’t win either game, but just to be back in the national conversation.”

As Cole embarks on his professional journey, he wouldn’t change a thing about his time with the Huskies.

“I love UConn nation,” he said. “I appreciate them for taking in a kid that had a dream. If I could do it all over again, I would.”

The 22-year-old signed with the Los Angeles Lakers to play in the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League. He’s hoping to show teams he has what it takes to earn a permanent roster spot.

Trying to make the NBA

Once Cole declared his intention to go pro, he immediately began training.

The 22-year-oldtraveled to Las Vegas and worked with Impact Basketball, which specializes in training for college players with pro aspirations. He averaged three workouts daily, two on the court and one in the gym lifting weights.

Cole attempted to go pro after his second season at Howard back in 2019, but he eventually decided to transfer to UConn instead. He could still play college basketball because he hadn’t hired an agent.

This time around, Cole went all in. He hired Ronnie Zeidel of RZA Sports, and that decision paid dividends.

“The agent piece of it helped me get in front of teams,” he said. “I was just happy to get these opportunities.”

Cole worked out for a number of NBA teams including the Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers.

“Those workouts kind of test you mentally as much as it does physically,” he said. “The traveling back and forth from city to city and going east coast to west coast. It was a fun experience playing against players in the draft and putting your talents against theirs and see how you play. Every workout that I had, I held my own and played really well.”

Cole received plenty of positive feedback after his workouts. NBA teams loved his competitive fire, his ability to create on the offensive end and his role as a leader at UConn.

“R.J. was the outspoken leader, but he was pretty relatable and fun to be around,” said Isaiah Whaley, his former Husky teammate. “He’s way more emotional than he gives off. He gives a nonchalant vibe, but he really cares a lot for his teammates and his friends.”

Cole headed into NBA Draft night knowing he wouldn’t hear his name called. Still, he wasn’t worried.

“I just had that much confidence in myself with the framework I put together for the four years in college, especially the last two at UConn,” Cole said. “Especially this year with All-Big East First Team.”

“I knew I wasn’t going to hear my name called. Obviously, that was the reality of it, as much as I wanted to. I knew at least a couple of teams would give me the opportunity.”

Cole didn’t get drafted, but later that night, he got the call from the Lakers. He had a good feeling about his chances with the team after working out with them on June 1.

“Me and my agent set our eyes on them leading up into the draft because of the opportunities there,” he said. “I mean, I like the option to play for them, just the Lakers. They are a historic [franchise]. It was huge.”

Cole had spoken to the UConn coaching staff throughout the pre-draft process, asking for advice through it all. UConn coach Dan Hurley did everything he could to help his former players land with teams, including talking to coaches and NBA executives.

Between Hurley’s efforts and each player’s hard work, three out of the four seniors who left the team were given a chance by an NBA team.

Cole’s close friend and former teammate, Tyrese Martin, was selected 51st overall by the Golden State Warriors in the second round but was quickly traded to Atlanta. Whaley received an Exhibit-10 contract with the Charlotte Hornets.

Cole couldn’t be happier for both.

“It goes to all our testament to all the hard work that we put in over the course of four years or five years,” Cole said. “It just speaks to us as people on the court and off the court, just our maturity. I am happy that we were able to receive opportunities. I am happy for Tyrese and Isaiah. We’ve been through a lot in these last two years together and I’m just happy that all our hard work is paying off.”

Trying to find his place

The Lakers started summer league a bit earlier than other teams, playing three games in the California Classic from July 2-5.

It’s been an uphill battle for minutes for Cole.

He didn’t play in the first game. In his second game, he logged 16 minutes against the Warriors and finished with six points and two assists. In the final game, he played seven minutes, finishing with one point and two rebounds.

Once the team arrived at the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League on July 7, Cole found minutes even harder to come by.

He didn’t play in the first two games but finally got his chance on Tuesday. He finished with five rebounds, one assist, one steal and went 0-for-3 from the floor in 11 minutes.

Cole hasn’t been able to show off his skills much, but that fits right in with his collegiate journey.

“All of this is an opportunity; it’s all I’ve ever needed,” he said. “I’ve been in this position before. I take different routes every time when it comes to my career. It started with Howard which ultimately led me going to UConn. I know what it takes to get over the hump. I am always going to bet on myself.”

Cole knows many analysts don’t view him as an NBA player, and he’s hoping to prove them wrong.

“I want to showcase that I belong, even to have this opportunity,” Cole said. “That I belong to play in a league with some of these other great guys. I feel like I have what it takes to be a part of it.”

Shreyas Laddha can be reached at sladdha@courant.com or @shre98 on Twitter.