Auditorium at Camp Couchdale Named For Troy Buck

Virgil Wayne Spruill was born August 27, 1939 to Rhoda (Mauldin) and Frank Spruill in Gurdon, Arkansas. He was a lifelong resident of Gurdon and a 1957 graduate of Gurdon High School. It was once said that Virgil learned to print in the first grade and continued printing for seventy years. He began working at the Gurdon Times in 1957 where he was a linotype operator, newspaper and job printer, photographer and was named Editor in 1978. The paper sold in 1992, and he went to work in Arkadelphia as Printing Manager at Dan Cooks and retired as Printing Manager at Arkadelphia Printing in 2015. For many years in his spare time, he repaired typewriters, adding machines and cash registers.

GURDON, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO