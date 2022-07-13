ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

Auditorium at Camp Couchdale Named For Troy Buck

hopeprescott.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Hope High Agri Teacher Troy Buck was honored Wednesday (7-13) at Camp Couchdale near Hot Springs. The Marion Fletcher Leadership Center at the FFA facility is now the site of the Troy Buck Auditorium! Mr. Buck was able to be...

hopeprescott.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hopeprescott.com

PES ribbon cutting

PRESCOTT – Ribbon cutting ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, at the new Prescott Elementary School. A tour of the new facility will be available for those interested. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
PRESCOTT, AR
KOLR10 News

Five Arkansas faith-based addiction recovery centers receive federal funding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A federal grant will provide new funding for a group of faith-based substance abuse recovery centers in Arkansas. Arkansas Department of Human Services and the Office of the Arkansas Drug Director announced Friday that five faith-based substance abuse treatment centers will receive $2.5 million in federal grant funding, sending each operation $500,000.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Local
Arkansas Government
Hot Springs, AR
Government
Hope, AR
Government
Hot Springs, AR
Education
Hope, AR
Education
City
Hot Springs, AR
City
Hope, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Drought forcing Arkansas farmers to make hard choices between crops

LITTLE ROCK — As fiercely hot, dry weather continues, Arkansas farmers are having to make hard choices between their crops. “Water’s getting tight,” said Jeremy Ross, extension soybean agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. “Corn is at reproductive stage, farmers are trying to get rice flooded and irrigation to cotton and soybeans, we’re spreading it pretty thin already. It’s just a struggle on where we need to pump.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

Little Rock VA to hold virtual benefits event for July 28

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Arkansas military veterans with questions about claims for the Veterans Administration will have an opportunity to get them answered in a virtual event. The VA regional office is holding the Virtual Claims Clinic on July 28 from 4-6 p.m. where vets can call in with questions. Callers will be able to speak one-on-one with VA Little Rock staff who are prepared to assist with specific questions.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
foxsportstexarkana.com

Arkansas State Police Commission announce 2 promotions

The Arkansas State Police Commission approved two promotions at their monthly meeting on Thursday. The promotions were recommendations from Colonel Bill Bryant, state police director. Michael B. Moyer, 47, of Faulkner County was promoted from the rank of captain to major. Moyer will now take over the department’s regulatory services...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Key
Person
Bruce Westerman
Person
Asa Hutchinson
THV11

Future of the Majestic Hotel site now unclear

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The crumbled ruins of the old Majestic Hotel, feel anything but that— unless, of course, you're Bill Burrough, one of the men tasked with building the gap from past to future. "The Majesty was an iconic property in Hot Springs," Burrough, City Manager of...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
hopeprescott.com

Virgil Wayne Spruill

Virgil Wayne Spruill was born August 27, 1939 to Rhoda (Mauldin) and Frank Spruill in Gurdon, Arkansas. He was a lifelong resident of Gurdon and a 1957 graduate of Gurdon High School. It was once said that Virgil learned to print in the first grade and continued printing for seventy years. He began working at the Gurdon Times in 1957 where he was a linotype operator, newspaper and job printer, photographer and was named Editor in 1978. The paper sold in 1992, and he went to work in Arkadelphia as Printing Manager at Dan Cooks and retired as Printing Manager at Arkadelphia Printing in 2015. For many years in his spare time, he repaired typewriters, adding machines and cash registers.
GURDON, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ag Wes Ward#State#Farmers Bank Trust#Arkansas Farm Bureau#Foundation Executive
THV11

Arkansas farmers face higher expenses during drought

MAYFLOWER, Ark. — You may have noticed the lack of rain we've received in Arkansas during the heat wave. This drought has negatively impacted livestock and hay, but that's not all— farmers are also starting to feel the financial strain. "It's just tough on everything," said Mayflower farmer...
MAYFLOWER, AR
THV11

How horse therapy helped Arkansas girl speak again

PEARCY, Ark. — At the start of 2020, Rachel and Brent Scrimshire found themselves asking therapists how to approach treating a speech disorder diagnosed in their 2-year-old daughter Riverlyn. "She was diagnosed with apraxia of speech," said Rachel. "It's a neuromotor disorder where her brain has complications telling her...
PEARCY, AR
KARK 4 News

Pope County casino gets the green light

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – A week after a group turned in signatures to try and stop a casino from going forward in Pope County, the Russellville Planning Commission gave the casino a green light. The commission unanimously approved the development plan for Legends Resort and Casino. Cherokee Nation, which was...
POPE COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
aymag.com

Demolition, Upgrades Underway at Rodney Parham McDonald’s

The old McDonald’s location at 10201 Rodney Parham in Little Rock is currently being completely demolished. But Big Mac lovers have no fear: The location is being cleared and the rubble is being sorted in preparation for the construction of a brand-new McDonald’s on the site – one that lives up to modern standards.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Remember the 3 R’s when boating on a river

LITTLE ROCK – The heat of summer often leads anglers to large rivers and the promise of large catfish and an extended period of fish activity thanks to the current keeping surface water moving and slightly cooler than in backwaters and reservoirs. But traveling on a river like the Arkansas can be a daunting task for people who don’t know what all those buoys and channel markers mean. How do you know which side of the buoys to stay on when traveling up or down a river?
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy