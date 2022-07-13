ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Jackson Co. Sheriff searching for stolen car suspect

By Iz Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago
Courtesy of the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson deputies are looking for the suspect that allegedly stole a truck in Parma Township.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup truck was stolen from the 2500 Block of Callahan Rd.

The truck is spray painted silver with black rims, that are also spray painted.

The truck is equipped with a fuel tank and toolbox in the back of the truck.

Courtesy of the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff

At the time that it was stolen, the truck did not have a license plate on it.

The vehicle was spotted in Calhoun County, specifically on H Dr near 29 Mile Rd. on Tuesday.

The suspect vehicle was linked to a couple of trailer larcenies in Calhoun County on Tuesday.

Any possible suspect information please contact Detective Kelley Ebersole at 517-262-6570 or kebersole@mijackson.org.

