Netherlands off the mark at Euro 2022 as Sweden beat Switzerland

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Defending champions Netherlands registered their first victory of Euro 2022 after a pulsating Group C clash with Portugal.

Former Arsenal midfielder Danielle van de Donk scored a stunning winner in the second half to earn a 3-2 triumph, having earlier seen Portugal come from two goals down to level.

That victory sees them favourites to progress out of the group, along with Sweden, who beat Switzerland 2-1.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Wednesday’s action.

Netherlands up and running

Netherlands, who won the 2017 edition of the tournament, came through an enthralling battle with Portugal in Leigh to put themselves top of Group C. An emphatic night looked on the cards as they surged into a 2-0 first-half lead through Damaris Egurrola and Stefanie van der Gragt headers.

But Carole Costa’s penalty, which came after VAR intervention, before the break got Portugal back in it and then Diana Silva stunned the Dutch by levelling.

Van de Donk had the final say, though, scoring a goal that was fitting of winning an entertaining game as she curled into the top corner from the edge of the box. A point in their final game against Switzerland will guarantee progress while Portugal have to win against Sweden.

Sweden put themselves in a strong position

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nTpbO_0gegdENa00
Hanna Bennison’s late goal earned Sweden victory over Switzerland (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Sweden put themselves in control of their own destiny in Group C with a 2-1 win over Switzerland at Bramall Lane. In a close affair, Fridolina Rolfo put them ahead eight minutes into the second half, but Switzerland immediately levelled through Ramona Bachmann.

However, an incredible strike from Bennison in the 79th minute sealed three points for the Swedes. It means that, like the Netherlands, if Sweden take a point in their final game against Portugal they will advance to the last eight.

Stokes blow as Lionesses remain grounded

England’s campaign is going swimmingly so far with an opening win over Austria followed up by an 8-0 romp over Norway. But there was some bad news to come out of their camp on Wednesday as Demi Stokes was ruled out of Friday’s clash with Northern Ireland.

The Football Association announced Stokes has a “minor knee injury”, adding that the full-back “will follow an individual programme in the coming days to aid her preparation for next Wednesday’s quarter-final”.

Meanwhile, Chloe Kelly says the Lionesses will not be defined by their emphatic victory over Northern Ireland. She said: “It is about staying grounded, not getting too carried away with an 8-0 win, with one result. It doesn’t define us in this tournament.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qkBDb_0gegdENa00
The Netherlands’ Damaris Egurrola, left, and Portugal’s Ana Borges battle for the ball during their Group C match (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

We need to be angry, take the right approach and show a willingness to respond. Our tournament starts now

July 14

Group D: Italy v Iceland (5pm, Manchester City Academy)Group D: France v Belgium (8pm, New York Stadium)

