IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — There will be new eyes on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge monitoring drivers later this year. “We will have video cameras on the bridge that will help us determine the time frame from when you got on and off the bridge,” said Rodney Mallett, communications director of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

IBERVILLE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO