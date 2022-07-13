Gaffney teen given new golf cart by Make-A-Wish Foundation

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Make-A-Wish Foundation on Wednesday granted the wish of 16-year-old Malachi Osment.

Osment, a non-verbal teen on the autism spectrum, received a brand new, bright orange, top-of-the-line golf cart.

“Just to know that he can have something like this that we wouldn’t be able to afford any other way,” Carmen Osment, Malachi’s mom said. “All of us are going to enjoy it, but especially him.”

According to Carmen Osment, Malachi loves being outside and feeling the wind in his hair; that’s why the family asked Make-A-Wish for a golf cart. The golf cart has a special harness in it to keep Malachi upright and secure during rides.

The Osments plan to enjoy the golf cart daily and to make memories on it with Malachi.

If you are interested in contributing to Make-A-Wish, click here .

