ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mark Hamill wishes Harrison Ford happy 80th birthday

By Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

He’s the Octogenarian Falcon.

Actor Harrison Ford turned 80 Wednesday and his “Star Wars” cast-mates launched into cyberspace to celebrate.

“Glad to be your pal,” Mark Hamill tweeted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04gBlq_0gegcYp500
US Harrison Ford takes part in the IUCN World Conservation Congress on September 3, 2021, in Marseille, southern France. (LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Hamill, playing Luke Skywalker, teamed up with Harrison’s Han Solo character to destroy the Death Star in the 1977 “Star Wars” film that forever changed science fiction movies.

Hamill, 70, has more than 5 million Twitter followers. Ford, a Chicago native, reportedly told GQ magazine in 2015 he’s not a fan of social media.

“What is a culture that obsesses over a number of ‘likes’ or the number of followers one has on social media?” Ford said. “It’s a disaster.”

SheKnows.com reports that he dismissed such technology to be “a distraction” in 2013.

Ford’s “Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back” colleague Billy Dee Williams also sent Ford a birthday greeting that may well go unseen by its recipient.

“Happy Birthday Harrison!” Williams tweeted. “You are a treasured friend and a remarkable human being.”

Williams turned 85 in April.

Ford married “Ally McBeal” star Calista Flockhart in 2010. He is an aviation fan and licensed pilot who has had a few aerial incidents, including a 2015 emergency landing on a California golf course that left him with a broken pelvis. He has starred in hit films including “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Witness” and ‘Apocalypse Now,” but is arguable best known as the captain of the Millennium Falcon starship in the “Star Wars” franchise.

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Harrison Ford punched Ryan Gosling for real during Blade Runner 2049

As Harrison Ford turns 80, The Digital Fix is looking back at the Indiana Jones and Star Wars actor’s illustrious career. One of the most famous properties Ford has been a part of is Blade Runner, the Ridley Scott science fiction movie franchise which had its first outing in the ’80s before returning 35 years later for the sequel: Blade Runner 2049. In both movies, Harrison Ford plays Rick Deckard, a former blade runner now in hiding, while Ryan Gosling plays K, a Nexus-9 replicant blade runner.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Chris Pratt Explains The Funny Way Harrison Ford Factors Into His Decision Not To Take Over As Indiana Jones

While Harrison Ford received a lot of attention earlier this week for turning 80, resulting in plenty of people (including Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill) wishing him a happy birthday, as far as the man’s film work goes, it’s been a while since we’ve seen in the cinematic realm. Ford last starred in 2020’s The Call of the Wild, but next year he’ll be back on the big screen for Indiana Jones 5. After that, it’s hard to say what will happen with the Indiana Jones movies, but Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt explained the funny reason how Ford has factored into his decision not to take over as the whip-wielding archaeologist.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Mark Hamill settles AT-AT Star Wars debate

How do you pronounce AT-AT in Star Wars? Opinion has become split on the information superhighway. Some are A-Tee-A-Tee, others are At-At. One wise Twitter user decided to consult an expert: Mark Hamill, who plays Star Wars character Luke Skywalker. In response, Hamill pointed out that he believes “@[email protected]”,...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Names The One Thing He Requires to Keep Playing John Dutton

Yellowstone lead actor Kevin Costner sat down to discuss all things Westerns, acting, and how long he’ll continue working on the hit series. The longtime Hollywood icon found late career success as the patriarch of the Dutton family in Taylor Sheridan’s hit melodrama for Paramount+. Though he admits that he doesn’t know when or how the show will end, he did give one specific insight about his own future as its star.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Not Interested in Reprising Daenerys

News arrived recently that Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington would be reprising his Jon Snow role and was developing a sequel series to the HBO show. Details are light on the show for the time being, including who else is involved and what the actual plot might be, but one person who already knew about it was his on-screen Aunt/well, lover, Emilia Clarke. Speaking in an interview with BBC, the actress not only confirmed that Harrington had told her about the project but confirmed that she's probably not coming back as Daenerys Targaryen. When asked outright if she would return, she said "firmly " and with a laugh: "No, I think I'm done."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Billy Dee Williams
Person
Calista Flockhart
Person
Mark Hamill
ComicBook

Creed 3: Tessa Thompson Says She Had "More Freedom to Improvise" in Threequel

Later this year, Michael B. Jordan will once again play Adonis Creed, but this time the actor is pulling double duty. Creed III will mark Jordan's first feature film as a director after following in the footsteps of Ryan Coogler (Creed) and Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II). The movie will also see the return of Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad. Currently, Thompson is promoting Thor: Love and Thunder, and recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the Marvel movie as well as the upcoming Creed III. During the chat, the actor revealed she had more room to improvise with Jordan at the helm.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Alison Sweeney Out Again — and Unfortunately, ‘Sami Really Put the Kibosh On a Return’

Having wrapped up her ill-fated wedding, it looks like Alison Sweeney is exiting once more. And it’s a safe bet she’ll be taking Sami far, far away from Salem! Between learning that her “hero” Lucas was behind her kidnapping and finding EJ and Belle in bed together (or at least undressed and bed adjacent), we can’t exactly say we blame her!
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Happy Birthday#The Octogenarian Falcon#Gq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Star Wars: Billy Dee Williams, Mark Hamill, and More Celebrate Harrison Ford's 80th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Harrison Ford! The iconic actor known for playing Han Solo, Indiana Jones, and much more turned 80 on July 13th. The iconic actor has reprised some of his most famous roles over the last couple of years, most recently appearing as Han Solo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In 2017, Ford stepped back into the role of Rick Deckard in Blade Runner 2049, and he will soon be playing Indiana Jones again for the first time since Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was released in 2008.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Diablo Cody: It ‘Horrifies Me’ That ‘Juno’ Is Viewed as Anti-Choice Amid Roe v. Wade Overturn

Click here to read the full article. Oscar winner Diablo Cody is reflecting on the legacy of teen pregnancy dramedy “Juno.” The 2007 breakout film won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and landed nominations for picture and acting for lead star Elliot Page. Yet later discourse centered the film as anti-choice for women’s reproductive rights, after Juno (Page) balks at an abortion clinic upon seeing protestors. Now, amid the Supreme Court overturn of Roe v. Wade, Cody isn’t staying silent. “I am emphatically pro-choice and have been my entire life. And it is important to me to make that clear,” Cody...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Has Reportedly Started Filming

During the Star Wars Celebration event last May, Lucasfilm announced that they are working on Skeleton Crew, a new series created by Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts and Christopher Ford and will star Jude Law. However, at that time, they didn't reveal any details regarding its production status. Now, it looks like we have an exciting update regarding the movement of the project.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Solo: A Star Wars Story's Alden Ehrenreich Joins the MCU

Alden Ehrenreich was seemingly poised to become the next big thing in Hollywood after landing the role of a lifetime as young Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise. However, 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story didn't receive much love from the fandom and it seemingly left the young actor's career in obscurity. In fact, after Solo, Alden's acting credits only include one film and television show but it looks like he's on his way to finally redeeming himself.
MOVIES
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy