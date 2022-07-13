Mark Hamill wishes Harrison Ford happy 80th birthday

He’s the Octogenarian Falcon.

Actor Harrison Ford turned 80 Wednesday and his “Star Wars” cast-mates launched into cyberspace to celebrate.

“Glad to be your pal,” Mark Hamill tweeted.

US Harrison Ford takes part in the IUCN World Conservation Congress on September 3, 2021, in Marseille, southern France. (LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Hamill, playing Luke Skywalker, teamed up with Harrison’s Han Solo character to destroy the Death Star in the 1977 “Star Wars” film that forever changed science fiction movies.

Hamill, 70, has more than 5 million Twitter followers. Ford, a Chicago native, reportedly told GQ magazine in 2015 he’s not a fan of social media.

“What is a culture that obsesses over a number of ‘likes’ or the number of followers one has on social media?” Ford said. “It’s a disaster.”

SheKnows.com reports that he dismissed such technology to be “a distraction” in 2013.

Ford’s “Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back” colleague Billy Dee Williams also sent Ford a birthday greeting that may well go unseen by its recipient.

“Happy Birthday Harrison!” Williams tweeted. “You are a treasured friend and a remarkable human being.”

Williams turned 85 in April.

Ford married “Ally McBeal” star Calista Flockhart in 2010. He is an aviation fan and licensed pilot who has had a few aerial incidents, including a 2015 emergency landing on a California golf course that left him with a broken pelvis. He has starred in hit films including “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Witness” and ‘Apocalypse Now,” but is arguable best known as the captain of the Millennium Falcon starship in the “Star Wars” franchise.