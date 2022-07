Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Suwinski started the first two games of the series, including against a southpaw in the opener, but the Pirates are holding him out after the lefty-hitter went hitless in a ninth straight appearance Wednesday. Ben Gamel will cover left field while Diego Castillo starts in right and hits fifth.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO